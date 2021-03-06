Linn, Benton local government meetings

Here is a look at local government meetings coming up in the next week or so:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. remote session. To monitor the meeting go to Zoom or call 1-253-215-8782, use the meeting ID 541 917 7500 and the passcode 252269. On the agenda are discussions on a new enterprise zone company, a mobile food units code, a shopping cart code and the Dumbeck Lane Water District.
• The Philomath City Council meets remotely in a 5:30 p.m. work session to review methodologies for system development charges (SDCs). To monitor the session and the full council meeting that follows approximately at 7 p.m. you can watch the city’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. On the agenda for the full council meeting are the capital improvement plan, utility rates, the general fund fee, the transient lodging tax and social media policies.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets remotely at 9 a.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/582403925; or call 1-646-749-3122 and use the access Code 582-403-925#. On the agenda are an update on criminal justice facilities, the crisis resource center program, LEED certification for the county building at 4500 SW Research Way, an update on the Highway 20 multiuse path and an update on 2040 organizational and budget goals.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. On the agenda are updates from the Planning and Road departments and a resolution on a contract for internal pay equity services. Because of social distancing protocols there is limited seating in the room. The meeting also can be monitored by calling 541-704-3002 and using pin number 8442.
• The Philomath Police Committee meets remotely at 3 p.m. To monitor the session you can watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. On the agenda are discussions of public safety legislation and traffic hazard strategies.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets remotely at 3:30 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874536965 or call 1-872-240-3412 and use the access Code: 874-536-965. On the agenda are discussion of Dye Garden and wildflower installations.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets remotely at 6:30 p.m. To monitor the session go https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9196835736491894283. Two public hearings are on the agenda. One will review door and loading dock changes proposed for Owen Hall at Oregon State University. The second will look at a proposal for porch reconstruction at the Henkle House at Northwest Second Street and Tyler Avenue. Commissioners also will receive an update on Benton County’s criminal justice facilities project.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. To monitor the session go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/8395997646789067280. On the agenda are discussions of legislative proposals on renewable energy, municipal banking, housing stability and greenhouse gases.
• The Albany City Council meets remotely at its new time of 6 p.m. To monitor the session go to Zoom or call 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 541 917 7500 and use the passcode 252269.
On the agenda are the first reading of an ordinance on shopping carts and grant applications for hiring firefighters, purchasing firefighting gear and weather improvements at Albany Municipal Airport. Councilors also are scheduled to accept Oregon Department of Transportation funding for Salem Avenue bridge improvements.
• Living Southtown and councilors Charles Maughan (Ward 2) and Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3) will participate in a remote 6:30 p.m. meeting on South Corvallis issues. To monitor the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwkdOqrrDgqHNJzcX-wZiMOgYi6YexCgC8i.
Thursday
• The Philomath Parks Advisory Board meets remotely at 5 p.m. Community members can watch the live feed of the meeting on the city's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofphilomath. This is a public page; no account or user fee is required. On the agenda are a report on the park master plan, Millpond Crossing Park and Cochran Park and dates and bands for music in the park.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission and the city’s Urban Renewal Budget Commission meet jointly in a remote 6 p.m. session. To monitor the meeting go to https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/2482714161602177551. On the agenda are election of officers, budget orientation and the capital improvement plan.
Saturday
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the Albany-Corvallis branch of the NAACP are sponsoring a remote update on the current session of the Legislature at 9:30 a.m. To monitor the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88956569369 or call 1-206-337-9723 and use the ID 889 5656 9369. Invited to participate are state Sen. Sara Gelser (District 8), and state Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis (District 15) and Dan Rayfield (District 16).
