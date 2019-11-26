Here is a look at public meetings scheduled for the coming days.
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets at 10 a.m. in the Periwinkle Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. in the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors are scheduled to review options for a possible increase in the transportation maintenance fee and set rates for water, storm water and waste water.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. No public hearings are on the agenda. Commissioners are scheduled to hold a work session on land development code amendment policies.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Albany Police Station, 2600 Pacific Blvd SW.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• A four-person Corvallis City Council committee reviewing the possibility of amending the city charter meets at 10 a.m. at the Madison room. The committee is encouraging community members to come forward and give them feedback on possible changes.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room and will continue its work on reviewing the structure of its advisory boards and commissions.
• A reception for the Albany library director finalists is set from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the main branch, 2450 14th St. SE.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.