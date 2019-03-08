Here is a look at local government meetings set for the coming days.
Saturday
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum on the current session of the state Legislature at 10 a.m. at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. Invited to appear are Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis, Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis and Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence. The moderator will be Jessica McDonald.
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session in the municipal courtroom at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. to review Landmark Advisory Commission issues.
• The Albany City Council and Albany Planning Commission meet in a 5:15 p.m. work session in the council chambers at City Hall to review the multifamily and infill residential standards of its development code amendment project.
• The Philomath City Council meets in a 5:30 p.m. work session at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. to discuss its strategic plan, council rules and council guiding principles. The council’s regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. and will include a discussion of the building permit program investigative fee, a review of the general fund fee and action on adopting 2019-20 utility rates.
• A meeting to plan Corvallis' 2019’s Preservation Month is at 6 p.m. at the Depot Suites, 700 SW Washington Ave. On hand will be Corvallis and Benton County historic preservation officials as well as Preservation WORKS. Community members are welcome to participate in discussions about planning this year’s activities.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 330 Fourth Ave. SW. On the agenda: a bid opening for a project to construct a boat ramp at Stayton Bridge and a resolution to allow Roadmaster Darrin Lane to buy two self-propelled sweepers.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a goal-setting work session from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.
• The Corvallis Land Development Code Audit Departmental Advisory Committee meets at 1 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave.
• The Albany Arts Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Philomath Police Committee meets at 4 p.m. at 1010 Applegate St. and will receive an update on the nuisance law.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Area Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board will meet from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss seismic strategies, downtown policing and the work of the Housing and Community Development Advisory Board.
• The Benton County Solid Waste Advisory Council will meet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. On the agenda are the establishment of water and wastewater system development charges and the first reading of an ordinance that would amend the municipal code to make overnight camping violations subject to a fine of up to $100.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Philomath Park Advisory Board meets at City Hall to finalize the bands that will perform at Music in the Park.
Friday
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.