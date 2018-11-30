Here is a look at government meetings set for the coming days in Linn and Benton counties.
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. The agenda includes a discussion about the school zone on Waverly Drive near South Albany High School, which two residents have asked be reviewed and possibly revoked.
• The Albany City Council meets in a work session at 4 p.m. at City Hall.
• The Albany Planning Commission meets at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda includes a tentative replat and conditional use review for construction of a 96-unit apartment complex on Waverly Drive and Brighton Way, and a legislative public hearing on Albany development code amendments related to the size of retail uses in older buildings, development on steep hillsides, and the intent of the cluster development standards.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet in a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda includes the annual trash hauler report from Republic Services, a quarterly financial report, the transportation system plan, and revised fee schedules for county departments and the Benton Oaks RV Park.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to conduct second readings of an ordinance banning traveling displays of wild and exotic animals and an ordinance amending several chapters of the development code.
• The Benton County Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis. The meeting includes a work session on a proposed update to the county transportation system plan.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Police Review Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Board members will discuss its new community empower grant program.
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission, meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. to hold a public hearing on a request for a variance from city sidewalk setback codes for the expansion of the Chintimini Senior and Community Center at 2601 NW Tyler Ave.
• The Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. The agenda includes a review of a request to construct a detached accessory structure on a developed parcel at 626 Third Ave. SE.
• The Albany School Board has set a special meeting for 7 p.m. at 718 Seventh Ave. SW. The board will discuss a permanent superintendent search with a contracted firm.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Commissioners will engage in a training session on urban and natural resources planning and hear liaison reports from the Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board and the Corvallis Historic Resources Commission. A previously scheduled public hearing on the Bonaventure senior living facility proposed for the Timberhill area has been postponed at the request of the applicant.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. No agenda was available at deadline Friday.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room. On the agenda are updates on economic development, the Linn-Benton Community College small business development center and a bias response program developed by the city’s King Legacy Advisory Board.
• The Corvallis Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a 5:30 p.m. session at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks to review a draft master plan for Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room. Board members will hear a report on the transportation system plan update, crash data from the Corvallis Police Department and the “vision zero” safety proposal.
Of note
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire is setting up an advisory committee for the 2019-20 term. Glassmire will meet with committee members about four times per year to discuss ward issues and other city government matters. Those interested in participating should contact Glassmire at bill.glassmire@corvallisoregon.gov by Dec. 14.