Here is a look at government meetings in Linn and Benton counties coming up in the next week or so.
Saturday
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire is the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon at the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. and will discuss Community Development Block Grant activities that will go into the 2019 action plan.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board subcommittee working on integration with other plans meets at 1:30 p.m. at New Morning Bakery, 219 SW Second St.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners are scheduled to act on sealed bids for 0.01 acres of property off Lacomb Drive in Lebanon that was deeded to the county in 1998 and hear from Diane Turnbull, executive director of the Upward Bound Camp in Gates.
• The Corvallis Brownfields Coalition has set a public meeting and open house for 4:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station to discuss how the group, which consists of representatives of Corvallis, Albany, Philomath, Monroe and Benton County, will use a $400,000 grant that was awarded by the Environmental Protection Agency. The funds must be used for planning on properties in which development is complicated by environmental concerns.
Wednesday
• The Albany Transient Lodging Tax Advisory Committee meets at 3 p.m. in the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall. The committee will discuss a grant request from the Albany Visitor’s Association and the Albany Downtown Association for media and marketing materials.
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., to finalize its recommendations on neighborhood and community empowerment grants to the City Council.
• The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee meets at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will discuss and make recommendations on social service funding requests.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the city’s update of its buildable lands inventory and deliberate on the Carson map amendment, which seeks to change the zoning on 6 acres of property at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive from low-density residential (RS-6) to high-density residential (RS-20).
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• A Corvallis livability code public hearing will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Madison room to review costs associated with city abatement and administrative work on a nuisance property at 812 SW 11th St.
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall to discuss a tree removal and see a presentation on Kamtrup meters.
• The Corvallis School District Budget Committee meets for the first time this budget cycle at 6:30 p.m. at the district administration building, 155 SW 35th St. The meeting will include the election of committee officers and a presentation on the proposed budget for 2019-20, which includes a $96.8 million general fund. That general fund total represents revenue growth of about 7% and expenditure growth of about 11%, which the draft budget said is mostly due to the district’s increased Public Employee Retirement System obligations.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room. Board members will receive an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation on the Crystal Lake Drive multiuse path, hear the quarterly crash report from the Corvallis Police Department and receive a briefing on planned summer street reconstruction work.
• The Corvallis City Legislative Committee meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 501 SW Madison Ave.
• The Corvallis Climate Action Advisory Board meets in a special Sunday strategic planning workshop at 10 a.m. at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave.