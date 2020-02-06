Legislators consider throttling back ambition to fix wildfire issues in short session

“These are much longer conversations, and we probably need to wait for a longer session and much more in-depth conversation,” he said.

Baertschiger also pointed out that the state’s limited role on federal forests.

“We’re not going to have the say so of which lands and how to treat them. We’re not going to have that (say) even though we’re using our money. These are federal lands and they fall under federal jurisdiction,” he said. “We have to remember, this is complicated.”

After finishing his speech, Baertschiger turned to Brown’s natural resources advisor, Jason Miner, asking he had written everything down and was prepared to draft amendments based on his concerns. A laugh rang through the room — including from the Senate members and even Miner himself — as Baertschiger dropped his marked-up version of the bill in Miner’s hands.

Committee Chair Sen. Jeff Golden, D-Ashland, requested Miner look at ways to amend the bill to get the committee closer to agreeing on what could be done now and what can wait for 2021.

Golden said he hopes to analyze that approach after hearing more public testimony in their next meeting on Friday, Feb. 7, and then in a committee meeting on Monday, Feb. 10,

“There’s a lot here, obviously, and the two big baskets are, what can we do — another look at what’s realistic in this session, and what needs to wait for a longer conversation. The other one has to do with a jurisdiction authority, federal decisions and our decisions,” Golden said.

