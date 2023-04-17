Lebanon’s nonprofit downtown booster ceased to exist in the eyes of Oregon, for a short time. Again.

Business filings show Oregon effectively suspended Lebanon Downtown Association for five days, March 30 to April 4 after the Secretary of State took a common administrative action to dissolve the nonprofit business for not filing a required annual report.

The association's board president told city elected officials that the coronavirus pandemic led to volunteer turnover at the agency, and that an increased workload led to the departure of the organization’s manager and sole paid employee.

“We had a hands-off board. We really put a lot of work on our Mainstreet manager and our promotion committee, therefore we no longer have a Mainstreet manager,” said Jeannie Davis, association board president.

Davis told city councilors last week the organization has new members on its board and that a treasurer is attempting to file an annual federal form that will reinstate Lebanon Downtown Association’s formal nonprofit status.

Nonprofit corporations must file an IRS Form 990 to receive tax-exempt status.

The organization had no such form on file after the IRS first granted tax-exempt status in 2015.

“I just wanted to come before you today to tell you LDA is still active,” Davis said.

The association organizes community such events as wine and art walks and a concert series, and seeks grant funding meant to boost foot traffic and, ideally, spending in the city.

Lebanon Mayor Kenneth Jackola was one of two downtown business owners who each received $100,000 grants in 2022 to renovate housing in the upper floors of their historic buildings.

Cassie Cruze, a former City Council candidate, served as manager before leaving for Corvallis-based shelter and service provider Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence.

The downtown association is registered as an assumed business name for Partners for Progress Inc., a nonprofit that first filed to incorporate in 2008.

Oregon’s Secretary of State has dissolved then reinstated Partners for Progress seven times since its foundation.

Lebanon assumed about $250,000 in revenue from taxes pulled from hotel beds amid modest increases in tourism from 2021 to 2022. Including rollover funds, the city budgeted about $402,000 for paying its contract with the local Chamber of Commerce, providing grants and capital outlay.

The city increased its grant to the Lebanon Downtown Association in 2022 by $5,000, to a total $30,000, at the recommendation of the body of officials appointed to advise city councilors about Lebanon’s annual budget.