The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum at 7 p.m. Wednesday on engagement in the political process.
The event at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave., will discuss how the next generation of political advocates can be encouraged to come forward.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
On the agenda are discussions of how to protect the right to vote, protect the environment, address money in politics and improve civil discourse with an emphasis on the facts.
The speaker will be Candalynn Johnson of Sweet Home, the campaign coordinator for the league.