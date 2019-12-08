Landing in the courts: Corvallis has four development cases under appeal

Backers of the plan noted that the city was under orders from the state to increase its supply of multifamily housing. Key concerns of those opposing the application were traffic, environmental impacts, the compatibility of high-density housing on property which is adjoined on the south and west by agricultural land and whether the city truly needs more RS-20 land.

What followed at the City Council level was a whiplash of back-and-forth votes similar to that of the OSU sector swap. But with a bit of a twist. Here is how it went:

On June 17 the City Council voted 4-3 to deny the request. Napack, Junkins, Bull and Ellis voted to deny the application, while Glassmire, Maughan and Struthers voted to grant it. Lytle, who did not attend the June 3 public hearing on the matter, chose not to vote after saying she had not read the meeting materials.

On July 15 the council considered formal findings but chose to overrule them, also on a 4-3 vote. Here’s how it happened: Wyse was not present June 17, but she led the charge for approval on July 15, citing the need to act on the city’s housing supply challenge. Lytle again chose not to participate. Complicating matters was that Junkins, who voted for denial on June 17 and Ward 7’s Bill Glassmire, who voted to approve at the first reading, were not present at the formal findings session.