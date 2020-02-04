Judge rejects Sen. Brian Boquist's public records lawsuit

Senate President Peter Courtney and legislative employees didn’t improperly withhold public records requested by state Sen. Brian Boquist, a Marion County Circuit Court judge has determined.

The judge’s decision is the latest in an ongoing feud between the Dallas Republican and one of the state’s most powerful lawmakers that started during last year’s combative legislative session.

Last June, the Senate Conduct Committee received a complaint over remarks Boquist made during the session that were considered threatening. As Republicans threatened to walk out of the Capitol to prevent a vote on a greenhouse gas-reduction bill, Gov. Kate Brown said she would send state troopers to bring wayward legislators back.

Boquist said during a TV interview that Brown should “send bachelors and come heavily armed.” He also made remarks on the Senate floor directed at Courtney, saying “If you send the state police to get me, Hell's coming to visit you personally.”

