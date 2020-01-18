Gelser hosting Wednesday forum on taxes
State Sen. Sara Gelser, whose district includes Albany and Corvallis, is hosting a free forum on the new commercial activities tax at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.
The event is aimed at business owners, but all are welcome.
The event will feature tax experts from the Oregon Department of Revenue who will provide an overview of the policy and explain the requirements for business.
The tax was passed by the 2019 Legislature as part of the student success act. The revenues generated will be dedicated to education programs serving children from early childhood through grade 12. It is expected to generate $1 billion in new revenue for Oregon schools each year. The money will be placed in a designated fund that cannot be used for other purposes. The funds will be used to decrease class sizes, improve access to mental health services, and expand career and technical education offerings.
The tax, which took effect Jan. 1, requires businesses to pay just over one half of one percent in tax for Oregon generated gross receipts above $1 million. Several industries, including grocery stores and gas stations, are excluded. The bill also allows companies to subtract 35% of the cost of labor or supplies from their gross receipts before calculating the tax. Personal income tax payers will enjoy a .25% reduction in their tax rate for annual income up to $125,000.
“Many of my constituents have questions about how this new law impacts them,” said Gelser. “Regardless of anyone’s position on the tax itself, it is critical that business owners have access to accurate and timely information about how to comply with the law. I am sponsoring this forum to ensure my constituents have access to experts that can answer their questions, and to ensure I am available to hear the questions and concerns.”
Kids’ digital safety events set for Corvallis library
The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library is hosting two sessions on digital safety for kids and teens.
The first event, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at 645 NW Monroe Ave., is targeted for those aged 2 to 7.
A second session for those 8-17 is set for the same time and place on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
Melissa Whiteman, a digital safety expert and consultant will lead the sessions. Whiteman has been speaking on this topic for the past 12 years. Issues to be discussed include understanding tech culture, social media, technology’s impact on the developing brain, cyberbullying, video games, online predators, exposure to adult content, screen time, internet addiction and device use recommendations for different areas.
For more information call the library at 541-766-6794.
Health talks set for Wednesday and Jan. 27
Mike Waters, a health and fitness director, will offer a pair of free talks on health for the third age at the libraries in Corvallis and Philomath.
The Corvallis talk is at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at 645 NW Monroe Ave, with a second session set for noon Monday, Jan. 27, at the Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.
The third age is defined as generally after retirement, when individuals can focus on personal achievement, fulfillment and learning for its own sake.
Waters will discuss psychological, social and emotional aspects of aging, explain health protectants and note why being healthy is more than just diet and exercise.
For more information call the Corvallis library at 541-766-6793 or the Philomath branch at 541-929-3016.
--Corvallis Gazette-Times
Corvallis Gazette-Times