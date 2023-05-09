Albany bus riders haven’t had to pay for rides since the pandemic, and after a City Council decision this week, that isn’t going away anytime soon.

Some bus drivers say removing fares decreases conflicts and makes their jobs easier. Still, a majority of those drivers surveyed say they'd rather see the return of fares.

The transit system in Albany has been free since the pandemic in an effort to increase ridership, decrease economic stressors and provide transportation for essential workers, Albany Transit Manager Barry Hoffman told City Council members at their Monday, May 8 work session.

“It’s a service for the community, a service for all income levels, and it’s kind of an equalizer,” he said.

The last full year bus fares were collected was 2018. Back then, a ride on an Albany bus cost $1 for adults and 50 cents for seniors, youth and those who are disabled.

Now, Hoffman says the city finds itself in a fortunate position because state and federal funding enable it to go fareless, he said in a phone interview.

Hoffman doesn’t know how long the transit system will be able to remain fare-free, but he estimates that it will last at least two years — subject to change as finances change, he said.

Hoffman is looking into bringing ads back on buses to raise revenue, he added.

In Corvallis, buses went fareless in 2011, funded by a utility bill fee. A similar trend is seen nationally, with efforts to remove fares in such larger cities as Albuquerque and Washington, D.C., Hoffman said.

Bringing back fares has its downsides, Hoffman said. For one, it can create a point of conflict between bus drivers and passengers. Disagreements can break out, which can sometimes create unsafe situations. Dropping money into the fare box also eats time.

Sorting, counting and depositing money add to personnel costs and time, he added. Fareboxes are now computerized, costing between $10,000 and $15,000 each if the transit system were to add buses to their fleet.

Additionally, a majority of the ridership is lower income. More than 70% of transit users make less than $25,000 a year, according to Albany’s 2014 bus survey data.

Public transportation can really make a difference for someone who needs to go to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment, Hoffman said. And not having to rustle up a dollar in your pocket is an added convenience.

In a survey distributed to 15 Albany bus drivers, 10 were in favor of reestablishing fares, and five wanted to continue to offer free rides.

Those in favor of returning fares complained that some people attempt to ride continuously, and that the existing fares were cheap enough.

Conversely, drivers who were against reverting back to fares said making people pay causes delays in efficiency and creates potential conflicts with passengers, making it harder on the driver.

As a former driver himself, Hoffman has felt the difference in the dynamics when drivers don’t have to worry about collecting money.

“Bus drivers are ‘people’ people. It’s amazing to just count people and say hello,” he said.

Hoffman also added that reestablishing fares at the same time as a planned transit expansion would pose problems with getting accurate data about ridership on the new routes.

The expanded system is expected to double service. Some outlined goals include an increase in daily service, more direct service for common trips, and an increase in accessibility.

“I’m excited to provide a service to people who really need it,” Hoffman said.

In the end, the City Council unanimously opted not to hold a public hearing about reinstating fares, continuing free rides in Albany.

Related stories: