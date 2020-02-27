House Democrats try legal force to drag Republicans back to Capitol

Kotek said a process server has been hired to chase down wayward Republicans, although they may be out of state.

It’s not clear whether the Republican representatives would be required to obey the subpoenas. In civil court cases, those who defy subpoenas can face sanctions from a state judge.

Paul Holvey, D-Eugene, that it wasn’t clear to him if lawmakers could face punishment if they don’t comply.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“You know, I'm not an attorney,” said Holvey, with an “aw shucks” grin. “I can't provide legal advice. Or even, you know, speculate on exactly what kind of penalties might be levied. Certainly a subpoena is a legal document. So, you know, people will have to figure that out for themselves.”

The Oregon Constitution, however, states that legislators “shall not be subject to any civil process” during the legislative session. The current one ends March 8.

“There is, I believe, some immunity,” Holvey said. “But I can't tell you how far it goes or where the line is drawn.”