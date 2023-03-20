Night drives are getting a little brighter in Albany following an effort to replace streetlights with LEDs fixtures.

In a project four years in the making, the city is transitioning nearly 3,000 streetlights to energy-efficient LED lights.

Last year, the City Council approved an agreement with Pacific Power to pay for the materials and labor to convert 2,886 lights to LEDs.

The project had some delays with the supply chain, a hiccup experienced in other local projects dependent on materials and supplies said the city's Public Works Technical Services manager, Mike Bryan. But now, over two-thirds of Albany already has made the switch, he said.

“The energy savings are substantial,” Bryan said.

The project totaled about $318,000 but will pay for itself in about two years, Bryan said.

Switching to LED lights will total about $113,000 of savings a year for the city.

And driving under them every morning, Bryan can feel the difference in brightness, he said.

Lights based on light-emitting diode technology tend to be brighter than other forms of lighting because less energy is lost to creating heat.

But even though the lights are brighter, the city will have less light pollution, Bryan said.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Light pollution is the excessive or poor use of artificial light. This can disturb sleep, disrupt natural patterns in wildlife and obstruct the visibility of stars in the night sky.

The new LED lights point more directly down, so less outward light is escaping, he said.

Any new constructions of streetlights should be LEDs going forward, he said. All the lights, besides the decorative light fixtures downtown, should be replaced by summer.

Related stories: