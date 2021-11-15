 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Governor candidate Gomez to speak in Albany

  • 0
061721-adh-nws-Jessica Gomez02-my

Republican candidate for Governor, Jessica Gomez

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Oregon gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez will be speaking in Albany on Wednesday morning, Nov. 17 as part of the Linn County Republican Women’s monthly gathering.

Gomez announced her candidacy earlier this year and has visited the mid-valley several times – once on a tour of the Palm Harbor Homes factory in Millersburg and again during a Benton County Republicans meeting in Corvallis with several other GOP candidates for governor.

The Medford-based candidate runs a microchip manufacturing business in Southern Oregon.

The meeting will take place at 11:30 a.m. at Cascade Grill, 110 Opal Court in Albany.  

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News