Full agenda for Corvallis City Council

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday with a heavy agenda that includes homeless camping, the city lodging tax, the annual empowerment grant program, funding for men’s cold weather homeless shelter programs and an item suggesting a path toward possibly saving the Van Buren Bridge.
No community comments will be taken, but those interested in participating in the meeting can log into the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8611123687129864974.
Here is a look at other meetings this week. Please note that most meetings are not being held because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Monday
• The Philomath Finance & Administration Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. to discuss supplemental social service funding requests related to the COVID-19 outbreak. To participate by video go to https://zoom.us/j/2065507670?pwd=eTJqL3Nubk83ODJKTy9LdUQvYXg5Zz09. By phone call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is Philomath.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Budget Commission and the city’s Urban Renewal Agency Budget Commission meet remotely at 6 p.m. to hear their respective budget messages for the 2020-21 fiscal year. Residents can participate in the webinar at https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/415180395141561612.
Wednesday
• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets remotely at 6 p.m. On the agenda is a public hearing to discuss proposals for two three-story mixed-use buildings in the Monteith National Register Historic District at Fourth Avenue and Calapooia Street. To participate in the meeting go to https://www,gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/landmarks or by telephone call 1-866-899-4679 and use the access code 336-318-597.
• The Corvallis Land Development Hearings Board, a three-person subset of the Planning Commission, meets at 5:30 p.m. to discuss an application for a fence variation at Garfield Elementary School. To participate in the webinar go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9221475785700596235.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.