Full agenda for Corvallis City Council

The Corvallis City Council meets remotely at 6 p.m. Monday with a heavy agenda that includes homeless camping, the city lodging tax, the annual empowerment grant program, funding for men’s cold weather homeless shelter programs and an item suggesting a path toward possibly saving the Van Buren Bridge.

No community comments will be taken, but those interested in participating in the meeting can log into the webinar at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8611123687129864974.

Here is a look at other meetings this week. Please note that most meetings are not being held because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Monday

• The Philomath Finance & Administration Committee meets remotely at 4 p.m. to discuss supplemental social service funding requests related to the COVID-19 outbreak. To participate by video go to https://zoom.us/j/2065507670?pwd=eTJqL3Nubk83ODJKTy9LdUQvYXg5Zz09. By phone call 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 206 550 7670 and the password is Philomath.

Tuesday