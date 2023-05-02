With an eye toward being more environmentally conscientious, Albany is repealing parking standards citywide and establishing caps on how many parking spots can be built — if developers want to build them at all.

The reforms are prompted by the state’s new Climate-friendly and Equitable Community rules. The idea is to dissuade the use of cars to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, in part by reducing future access to parking. That in turn, encourages residents to walk, bike or ride transit more often.

Transportation by road, air, rail and water accounts for 40% of the state’s greenhouse emissions, according to the Oregon Department of Energy.

In 2020, then-Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order directing the state’s departments to cut emissions. That puts much of Oregon, including the mid-Willamette valley, under a 2050 deadline to reduce greenhouse gasses by making changes to parking and establishing “climate-friendly areas.”

But for some city officials, the rules coming down from the state feel out of touch with the community in Albany.

“Would our city be involved if not being forced by the state?" questioned Commissioner Ron Green in a Monday, May 1 Planning Commission meeting.

Parking

In January, parking requirements were reduced for new projects near transit corridors. This includes areas within a half-mile of Albany’s bus routes.

Now, there are plans to repeal parking requirements citywide and establish parking maximums, meaning new developments are not required to have parking, but when they do, they will have to follow certain guidelines — with accessibility and the new climate-friendly rules in mind.

The rules encourage the planting of trees or using solar panels as well as more bike parking.`

The current minimum parking standards will be the maximum standard in most of the downtown area mixed-use zones, where housing, retail and office space is found in the same neighborhood.

The maximum parking standard for all other locations would be 30% more than the maximum for downtown.

During the Monday public hearing, one resident voiced discontent with the cap on parking.

Lifelong Albany resident and commercial real estate broker Bill MacHugh said he was frustrated by the maximum outside of downtown areas being only 30% more than what the minimums are now.

“It’s counterproductive to affordable housing,” MacHugh said.

When building more affordable housing, you have to accommodate parking for the people that live there, he said.

MacHugh said that he served on the Planning Commission in the 1980s and recognized that the commissioners were in a difficult position.

He felt that the new rules would not serve businesses that don’t fit the norm, such as ones that might need a lot of parking because of the number of employees or access to a drive-thru.

Commissioner Diane Hunsaker said she was concerned that the precise language may be too constraining to developers.

Comprehensive Planning Manager Anne Catlin wanted to make clear that parking can still be provided and that if developers feel they need more parking, they have the opportunity to provide alternate standards to the Planning Commission.

Climate-friendly areas

Climate-friendly rules also require some cities to update their transportation and land use plans, along with their development codes, to accommodate walkable, mixed-use development.

The first phase of the process is to study and determine potential locations of climate-friendly areas — mixed-use zones — by the end of 2023 and then to adopt development standards for these areas by the end of 2024.

Big biking communities in Holland and Norway didn’t happen that way overnight, it was an intentional process by the cities, Catlin said.

“A city is a living, breathing entity, and it may take a while for things to sink into place as time goes on,” Commissioner Karen Cardosa said.

In the end, the commission moved to recommend the proposed changes to the City Council, which is scheduled to hold a public hearing on the matter 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 24.

