Five individuals have entered the race to replace Ward 7 Corvallis City Councilor Bill Glassmire.
Glassmire resigned from the council seven months into his third term after suffering serious injuries in a July 10 bicycle incident. Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber announced Glassmire's resignation at the Aug. 5 City Council meeting.
Two candidates, Brad Longman and Susan Walenza, have completed their petitions and their names will appear on the Nov. 5 ballot.
Three other candidates, Paul Shaffer, Lucas Letelier and Linda Gearhart, have filed petitions and are gathering signatures.
Friday was the final day for candidates to pick up application packets. Petitions must be turned in and certified by Sept. 5.
Longman is a program manager with a malaria initiative for Abt Associates. He moved to Ward 7 in 2018. He has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from Johns Hopkins.
Walenza is a retired teacher with a bachelor’s and master’s from Portland State University who received her teaching master’s from Goddard College.
Shaffer is a retired scientist who worked 12 years for the state of Oregon as a policy analyst and 17 years with the Corvallis office of the Environmental Protection Agency as an environmental chemist.
Letelier, a Lebanon High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s from Oregon State University and has worked in agriculture and as a small-business owner.
Gearhart has a bachelor's from Wichita State University and a master's from Boston University and also has a pastoral counseling certificate. She has worked as a minister, in mental health, as a staffer in a homeless shelter and in property management.
The winner in November will serve out the remainder of Glassmire’s two-year term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020.