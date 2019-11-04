Corvallis Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy wants to make it clear: He loves trees.
McCarthy testified at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting regarding the under-construction four-story Confluence Building on Southwest Second Street. By 2021 the 26,000-square-foot building will house the Benton Soil and Water Conservation District, the Corvallis Environmental Center, Cascade Pacific Resource Conservation and Development, the Institute for Applied Ecology and the Greenbelt Land Trust.
Last Friday, McCarthy, who took over the department from the retired Roy Emery on June 17, testified on the same topic before the Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board.
The problem is that the Fire Department needs aerial access to taller buildings in case of fire. And buildings in the middle of a block, such as the Confluence, are especially troublesome, McCarthy said. And there are a couple of trees in the vicinity that interfere with that access.
There are three possible solutions, McCarthy said. The trees could be removed, the building could add fire sprinklers or the utilities, which also interfere with aerial access, could be moved underground.
MCarthy is a big fan of sprinklers, calling them “the best firefighting system ever built. They are ready to go in 30 seconds.”
Councilors took no action on the issue Monday, but it seems likely to return.
In other council action in the 112-minute meeting, the shortest in recent memory:
You have free articles remaining.
• Councilors voted 7-1 to proceed with a plan to form a group of four councilors that will look at the possibility of amending the city charter. Charter review has been simmering on the council’s back burner since a 2018 report on the topic was developed by then-Councilor Penny York of Ward 1.
Among the topics the group might review include annexations, the hiring process for a city manager, urban renewal, councilor term length, the number of councilors, the ward system and councilor compensation.
Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis was the lone “no” vote, noting that the council has enough work on its plate already. The work group is scheduled to come back with its recommendations by early next year. Any charter amendments then would go to the voters in November 2020.
• Councilors elected Jonathan Strittholt to fill a vacancy on the Planning Commission, the lead city panel on land-use issues. Strittholt received the votes of five of the seven councilors who participated. Charles Maughan of Ward 2 abstained from voting because he missed the Oct. 24 work session at which candidates were interviewed and health issues prevented him from listening to the tape of the session.
Strittholt is a timber company employee and Oregon State University student. Also interviewed were retired kitchen assistant Marcia Wike and analyst/programmer Judianne Saam.
• Councilors discussed a change in how parking citations will be handled as a result of a new state law. Previously, those appealing a citation would submit payment for the citation with a letter of appeal, without having to appear in court. If the citation was thrown out or if the judge reduced the fine, the check was either returned or a refund issued.
House Bill 2471 in the 2019 legislative session removed the ability for the courts to require payment to be made when submitting an appearance in writing for parking citations. The city has determined that effective with tickets written on or after Dec. 16, citations will no longer allow a person to submit an appeal in writing. People who contest the citation will be required to appear in person, the case will be adjudicated, and any fine amount will be collected at the time of the hearing.