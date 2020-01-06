Findley moves up to replace Cliff Bentz in Oregon Senate

State Rep. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, was chosen Monday by county commissioners representing a wide swath of eastern Oregon to succeed Cliff Bentz, who resigned his post Jan. 1.

Bentz, a Republican attorney from Ontario, left the seat to run for Congress to replace U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Oregon, who is retiring at the end of 2020.

Findley was elected to the House in 2018 and was chosen as minority whip in September as part of a shakeup of House Republican leadership.

According to Findley, he’s worked closely with Bentz over the past two years he’s been in office and carried similar committee assignments. Those two factors allow him to slide into his new role with great continuity, he said.

“I’m excited to continue on the work I’ve done in the past for the people of eastern Oregon,” Findley told the Oregon Capital Bureau. “The transition will be pretty seamless, and I will continue to have a lot of conversations with (Bentz) because he’s not leaving the area.”