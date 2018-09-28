A pair of Corvallis and Benton County candidate forums are set for next week.
On Tuesday, Corvallis City Council candidates in the five wards that have contested races will be featured at the Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St. Ward 1 (Jan Napack and Steve Lee) will be at 5:30 p.m., Ward 2 (Charles Maughan and Catherine Mater) will be at 6 p.m., Ward 3 (Hyatt Lytle, Mika Goodwin and Rachell Hoffman) is at 6:30 p.m., Ward 5 (Charlyn Ellis and Paige Kreisman) is at 7 p.m. and Ward 9 (Andrew Struthers and Andrew Freborg) is at 7:30 p.m.
On Thursday, the Benton County Board of Commissioners and Corvallis mayor candidates will be on hand at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The commission candidates (Timothy Dehne, Pat Malone, Max Mania, Sami Al-AbdRabbuh and Erik Gradine) will be on stage at 5:30 p.m., with mayoral hopefuls Dean Codo, Riley Doraine, Roen Hogg and Biff Traber speaking at 7 p.m.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council is participating in a “strategic thinking session” from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. The agenda includes an overview of “servant leadership and strategic thinking;” discussion of mission, vision and values; aligning the budget to goals and themes; and identifying strategic intent and next actions.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. On the agenda are initiation of a comprehensive plan and land development code text amendment for the transportation system plan update and consideration of ordinances on telecommunications infrastructure in the city right of way and changing residential Parking District C.
Tuesday
• The Adair Village City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 6030 William R. Carr Ave., and is scheduled to make a decision on its infrastructure master plan.
Wednesday
• The Imagine Corvallis Action Network Advisory Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce, 420 NW Second St. On the agenda are a presentation on the proposed urban renewal district project in South Corvallis, a discussion of public record and meeting requirements, a review of initiative applications and a discussion on increasing the size of the board beyond its current roster of 12 members.
• The Corvallis transportation system plan update steering committee meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Tunison Community Room, 365 SW Tunison Ave. and will discuss its draft plan that it plans to bring to the City Council later this fall.
• The Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda includes two quasi-judicial public hearings, one a historic review of substitute materials and exterior alteration plans to replace sliding windows at 814 Seventh Ave. SW, and one a historic review existing alteration to replace a porch floor at 924 Fifth Ave. SW.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will review how the proposed urban renewal district plan for South Corvallis conforms with the city’s comprehensive plan. Commissioners are scheduled to make a recommendation on the issue to the City Council.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the Philomath branch, 1050 Applegate St.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave., and will review the transportation system plan update.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.