A nearly 150-year-old building in downtown Albany may soon get a historic makeover. And if the plans follow through, more people will be living inside.

It's fair to say the building on 333 W. First Ave. is an iconic piece of architecture, building owner Corina Abbott said. Almost every depiction of downtown included the Briggs building with its Italianate style architecture.

Built in 1875, the structure is one of the last standing wooden buildings from the original downtown, Abbott said. At one point, most of the buildings downtown were made of wood.

“It’s a part of our history, and that history belongs to all of Albany,” she said.

On the bottom floor toys and Legos create displays in the downstairs windows, where Abbott’s business, Brick Circuit resides. From the back, the wooden door is splintering, and the building is leaning to the side.

Abbott’s main priority is fixing the foundation.

“It will eventually collapse if nothing is done,” she said.

It’s been in disrepair for decades, and restoring old buildings is no easy feat, she said.

After the foundation is fixed, there are plans to restore the building to its original appearance. That includes the corbels at the top and adding window hoods.

The building is so old, it was created before Albany had paved streets. In the 1800s you would walk out the door on a wooden plank to get to the dirt road, she said. That's why the inside of the store is at a different level than the sidewalk outside.

But that layout doesn’t make the building very accessible to those with disabilities, she said.

Abbott hopes to remove the floorboards and raise the floor to make it level with the sidewalk. She also hopes to restore the original floors, buried under years of subsequent flooring overlays.

The plans also call for the addition of more housing units. In a report to the city's Landmarks Commission, Albany city staff say the owners intend to remove the nonhistoric one-story back building addition and replace it with a new three-story addition that should complement but not mimic the historic structure.

Right now, one room is in use as a residence, but Abbott hopes to add an additional two studios and turn the existing housing into a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments. These units would be on the second and third stories while the first floor is to remain retail space.

“We want to do whatever we can to relieve the pressure off the housing market,” she said.

The apartments would be “market rate” price, she added.

But there’s also plumbing and electrical issues to get into order. The process has felt like a puzzle, Abbott said.

It’s difficult to restore historical buildings, she said. There are both federal and local standards to know and meet, and altogether it’s a long, expensive process, she said.

But it was Abott’s plan all along to do the work since buying the building in 2022, she said.

Recently, the Downtown Association applied for a $200,000 grant to help fund the project. But even that would only cover about a quarter of the cost, she said.

To Abbott, it’s important to preserve this part of history. Especially when the building is one of two downtown, the other is the Avery Mill on Water Avenue, that is made of wood.

“We lost a whole era to fires,” she said.

Abbott and her husband felt the need to step up and fix the building.

“It’s amazing that it’s still here, and we want it to be here another 150 years,” she said.

A public hearing at the Landmarks Commission meeting is slated at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 3 in council chambers, 333 Broadalbin St. SW., Albany. The commission will be reviewing the plans and use of substitute materials. Staff is recommending approval.