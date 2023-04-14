Dashing hopes, Linn County’s declaration of emergency over homelessness nets exactly nothing, according to multiple participants in a vast group of local authorities seeking a piece of a $26.1 million infusion from the state meant to quickly add shelter beds.

Their impression, and frustration, after a Friday morning, April 14, teleconference with state officials is that Oregon will prioritize Linn County the same way it does 25 other mostly rural counties when the funding is made available with the start of the fiscal biennium in July.

That’s even after elected officials in March took a relatively extraordinary step by declaring unsheltered homelessness is threatening “widespread human suffering” in the mid-Willamette Valley.

“We jumped through all the steps, we met the matrix, and the bottom line is counties that didn’t qualify for the same funding,” said Erik Anderson, Linn County’s emergency preparedness planner.

Gov. Tina Kotek’s set aside up to $40 million from the state housing authority’s budget in a Day 1 executive order, when she declared a statewide emergency over homelessness. The order asked city and county governments to seek aid through the order from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

Advocates for homelessness service providers helped back a county-by-county effort to petition the state for access to emergency funds, and Kotek recognized three for inclusion in Oregon’s emergency: Clatsop, Linn and Malheur.

Following the news, Linn County assembled a group of 70 elected officials and staff from local government, NGOs and service providers — a state requirement to quickly recognize where Oregon can place new shelter beds with some of the emergency budget reapportionment from Oregon Housing & Community Services.

That group started meeting April 6 and will recommend shelter bed projects not knowing its share of a $26.1 million apportionment to be divvied up among the 26 non-urban counties knowns as "Balance of State." This money is separate from the Day 1 executive order, coming from a state budget allocation approved by the Legislature.

Officials from numerous agencies said the state doesn't yet have a methodology for dispersing the money while projects and counties effectively compete for funding.

"It's anywhere from zero to $26 million," Anderson said.

Local and state officials also didn't know as of Tuesday, April 11 whether inclusion in the executive order would elevate Linn to receive additional money from the executive order. But there was hope.

Then representatives from the county and local housing authority learned Friday as the group met with state agencies that Linn’s inclusion in the executive order does not net service providers any of those funds.

"Unfortunately, it sounds like Linn County is in the same position as the other 25 counties," Anderson said.

State employees told the Linn group coordinating shelter beds, Anderson said, that inclusion in the executive order qualifies the region for Oregon's "technical assistance."

The bulk of funding for shelter and housing so far has targeted the state’s most populous regions, 10 counties organized in seven jurisdictions under the federal Continuum of Care Program, generally based around Bend, Eugene, Medford, Salem and Portland.

Following up on the governor's first executive orders, the Legislature added another $85 million-plus, also for the state’s most populated regions.

A legislative appropriation announced by the governor’s office on Monday, April 10 starts the clock on a relatively fast-moving effort to create 600 new shelter beds and put 1,200 households in long-term housing by January 2024.

The mid-Willamette Valley is lumped together with two-thirds of the state, including Eastern Oregon, the South Coast and parts of the Columbia River Gorge that sweeps up larger cities, including Albany and Corvallis, in a region labeled “balance of state.”

Statewide, Anderson said, the shelter and housing goals could significantly reduce the number of people living in Oregon without a stable or long-term place to live.

"If everything is changed the way the governor has asked, we will see a dramatic change in homelessness on the streets," Anderson said.

Officials in Clatsop and Linn counties are now attempting to figure out how service providers will secure funding to pay the wages and costs associated with running some of those beds, once opened.

"At the end of the day, to potentially solve the problem, we need funding. That's what it comes down to," Anderson said.

