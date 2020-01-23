DeFazio talks of science and policy mix at OSU

On another science and policy matter DeFazio noted that new federal rules were issued Thursday on wetlands (see story on page A7). DeFazio praised the clean air and clean water acts passed during the Nixon administration in the 1970s but added, "Trump is dragging us backward. Half of the wetlands in the U.S. would be deregulated, which would be disastrous. I will do the best I can in my committee. Environmental groups will sue, and it’s going to be chaos."

Regardless of the influence of science and scientists it will be the ballot box where the change comes from, DeFazio said.

He noted the challenge of district gerrymandering, which tends to keep most House incumbents in office. And then there is the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court decision that made it easier to spend money on political campaigns.

“It is so poisonous to our system,” said DeFazio of the impact of campaign cash. “It used to be just super PACs. Now it's black money. There will be $2 to $3 billion in the election in which we don't know where it came from. It could be (Saudi Prince) Mohammed bin Salman. It could be Vladimir Putin. And the FEC is totally dysfunctional, totally partisan.”

DeFazio closed by saying, “There’s not too much at stake in the next election — just the future of representative democracy and the future of the planet.”

