Court of Appeals overturns lower court decision on forestry measures

SALEM — The Oregon Court of Appeals said Wednesday that Secretary of State Bev Clarno incorrectly asserted that a slate of prospective ballot measures didn’t comply with the state’s constitution.

The court reversed a decision by Marion County Circuit Judge Daniel Wren that had favored Clarno and sent it back down for a ruling favoring the petitioners. The petitions sought to restrict certain logging practices and protect forest waters from herbicides and pesticides.

Still, voters may never see the measures.

The forest industry and conservation groups announced this week they have agreed to work together on updating the state’s forestry practices in a landmark agreement between the historic adversaries.

Each side also agreed to drop their proposed ballot measures. The forestry industry had lobbed back with its own set of petitions seeking to insulate current practices from change.

Clarno, who oversees state elections, had said that the three measures violated a constitutional requirement that each petition cover a “single subject.”

The Court of Appeals, in a unanimous opinion, said Clarno offered several justifications for her decision but “none persuades us.”