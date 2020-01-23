Council wraps up ... 5 hours later

It took awhile, but the Corvallis City Council finally got there. "There" being the conclusion of their agenda, or at least most of it, at Monday’s meeting at the downtown fire station.

The evening began with a 5:15 p.m. executive session and did not conclude until 10:38.

A total of 16 people testified during the public comment period on bicycle and pedestrian safety issues stemming from three recent deaths in South Corvallis.

Both councilors and members of the public dressed in red to show their concern about the issue.

The testimony also included concerns about bicycle and pedestrian safety in other parts of town, including Northwest Circle Boulevard, which will be repaved next summer.

Bicycle and pedestrian advocates have urged the city to use the new tools in its transportation system plan update when doing the street work. Key changes would be buffered bike lanes and a reduction in vehicle lanes. The city has not announced what approach it will take.

Wendy Byrne, a member of the city’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board, passed out invitations at the meeting, calling on councilors, Mayor Biff Traber and city staff to join her on a bike tour of the Circle area.