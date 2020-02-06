Council urges ODOT to reconsider bridge process

4. Shepard to request that the analysis described above be presented by ODOT to the City Council 30 to 60 days after completion.

Motion 3 passed 8-0, with Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Bull, Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) all supporting it. Ward 8’s Ed Junkins was out of town on a work-related trip.

The other three motions passed 7-1, with Wyse opposing all three.

Several councilors noted during the deliberations that they still don't want the city to pursue taking ownership of the bridge. Instead, their support was intended to make it easier for another entity to purchase the bridge.

Also, it was noted during the discussions that the city cannot compel ODOT to take any actions on the issue.

In another high-wattage topic during Monday’s full agenda, councilors heard a report from a four-person ad hoc committee on possible review of the city charter. Struthers delivered the report. He was assisted on the six-meeting project by Napack, Lytle and Bull.