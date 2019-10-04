Here is an artist's rendering of what a replacement Van Buren Bridge might look like. The new Van Buren span is on the left and the Harrison B…

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Background: The Van Buren Street Bridge, a swing-span steel motor one-lane vehicle bridge across the Willamette River, opened in 1913. It was the first bridge across the river in Corvallis and is the third oldest bridge anywhere on the river. The bridge no longer is able to swing open and was declared “functionally obsolete” in the 1970s. It is seismically unsafe, as are the Harrison and bypass bridges over the Willamette.

Timeline: ODOT has $69 million to spend on designing and replacing the bridge. The money came from a $5.3 billion state transportation bill passed in July 2017. Concept designs are due by the end of 2019, design development will take place in 2020 and 2021, and construction is tentatively set to start in 2022.