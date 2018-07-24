Members of the Albany City Council voted unanimously at a work session Monday to increase City Manager Peter Troedsson's total compensation by 12.5 percent.
Councilors agreed the change will be retroactive to July 1 and that Troedsson can decide how to allocate the raise among the types of compensation he currently receives.
Troedsson had been receiving a package of $196,408.40, which includes insurance, a car stipend and other forms of compensation. The salary portion of the package totaled $153,456.
Discussion on Troedsson's compensation change took place in closed session. Afterward, Councilor Bill Coburn, who led the meeting in Mayor Sharon Konopa's absence, said it was always the council's intent to evaluate Troedsson's compensation after a year of work.
Wes Hare, Troedsson's predecessor, had voluntarily deferred raises for many years. When the city began seeking a successor, Coburn said, it was decided to offer a salary in the range Hare had been receiving as a starting point, then make adjustments.
"I think everyone on the council agreed that salary was too low," Coburn said.
According to a survey of various Oregon municipalities, Troedsson's compensation package is near the bottom and well below the market average of $209,159.96. Corvallis, Lebanon, Springfield, Salem and Medford are among cities offering higher packages, while Oregon City, Grants Pass and Redmond offer lower ones.
Coburn said the council won't be making such an adjustment annually. Rather, it's a one-time boost based on the earlier council agreement and Troedsson's "excellent performance in the first year."
In other business Monday, councilors agreed to hold off on a discussion about accessory dwelling units until Konopa, who was injured in a car crash Sunday, is able to return.
Konopa had vetoed proposed change to the city's code that would have eased restrictions on ADUs within areas zoned for single-family residences, allowing them to be bigger and have one on-street parking place if they meet other qualifications.
The veto means the ordinance must receive five votes when it comes up again in order to pass.
Right now, anyone who wants an ADU and meets the city's current code can move forward with the project, City Planner Bill Richardson told councilors Monday. They can't build one bigger than current city code allows — something the proposed change would have adjusted — but they can have them in any area allowed by state law.
Konopa had objected to allowing larger ADUs and to allowing the possibility for on-street parking for them, saying she thinks such changes would increase crowding and lead to neighborhood disputes.
