The Albany City Council voted 4-2 on Wednesday to change portions of the city code involving accessory dwelling units, but the action faces a veto by Mayor Sharon Konopa.
Councilors Dick Olsen and Bill Coburn voted against the changes in the ordinance. Bessie Johnson, Ray Kopczynski, Rich Kellum and Mike Sykes voted in favor, passing the ordinance on its second reading.
If Konopa vetoes the ordinance, it will be the first time in her 10 years in office she will have used that power. She must cite her reasons for the veto in writing with the city clerk by 5 p.m. today, and the issue then comes up again at the council's next meeting. If five councilors approve it at that time, the changes go into effect.
Among other things, the amendments allow auxiliary dwelling units that meet all height, setback and zoning requirements to be up to 900 square feet, or up to 75 percent of the primary residence, whichever is smaller.
That's larger than the 750 square feet or up to 50 percent of the primary residence, which is what the code currently allowed.
The current code also requires three off-street parking spaces for lots with an ADU. The amendment allows one on-street space to count for the three, as long as it's immediately adjacent and at least 25 feet long.
In an interview following the council meeting, Konopa said she's not objecting to ADUs in general, just the proposed expansion in size and the potential for extra on-street parking.
A 750-square-foot building is about the right size for a one-bedroom apartment, Konopa said. In theory, if a couple were to share that building, they might bring with them two additional cars to the property.
But a 900-square-foot building could house a two-bedroom unit, she said. That's potentially four adults and four extra cars, and in her opinion, that's a neighborhood problem waiting to happen.
"The more cars you have parking on the street bring conflicts in neighborhoods," she said. "We should be looking at trying to prevent that from happening."
Konopa said she had hoped to have more of a discussion on the potential drawbacks to the change at Wednesday's meeting, but was cut off by a call for the vote.
"It looks like I have to veto in order to discuss next meeting," she said.
Other councilors said during Wednesday's meeting they would be fine with keeping the 750-square-foot limit, so another possibility is that the motion will be amended at the next council meeting, Konopa said. However, no amendment can take place for 30 days, which she said she feels is too long to wait for a resolution.
The council received the amendments to consider as part of updates in state law. However, the size and parking issues Albany is considering aren't mandated by the state and could be left as they are under the city's current code, said Bob Richardson, city planner.
The council could choose to reject all amendments and keep its whole code as-is, Richardson said. However, "We would be open to legal challenge if we did."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Kinda get both sides of this. On one hand rent is out of control so it would be nice to allow a larger dwelling on the property. On the other hand there is the issues of overcrowding. Are there restrictions on lot sizes? I mean if you have an 1800sqft home and then put a 900sqft dwelling on the same property, you could be looking at these structures being way too close together and/or too close to a neighboring house. This causes issues when it comes to fire protection for instance. If one catches on fire it is going to be very difficult to save the other(s).
I often watch the council meetings, maybe I need a better hobby. It is interesting what the DH reports on and what they omit. The story is not wether or not Albany passes such an ordanance it is a new state law and Albany has no choice in the matter. we have this happen all the time, the Fed passes a law and the state has to go along. Same with the state vrs the city. What was interesting is that after debate and comment it came befre the regular council meeting and four councilors voted for it and two against. Then after it passes the Mayor jumped in with a veto threat.
While that may well be her privy it smells of the same tactic we get from Salem when a bill goes before the voters then gets smashed by our elected officials. One instance was a bill allowing the speed limit on I5 to be raised to 70 and the then govoner took it to ODOT for a year long worthless study and concluded Oregonians were just too stupid to have the change we voted for. So the Mayor is on thin ice in this as there is no real platform for her to veto the vote, except that she deems it stupid.
The more interesting comments came from Rich during business from the council. He spok of a city vehicle parked in a no parking zone, not really how the city staff should be making the city look, and then something about dogs off the leash and the police being called only to have one of the people at the scene hand the officer a business card stating "Do you know who I am?" Turns out that person was councilor Olsen, well know for his stance against dog leash laws.
If the DH is going to report on what happens at the council meetings why not be thorough.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.