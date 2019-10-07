Pending appeals, the Corvallis City Council has taken its final action on a pair of controversial land-use proposals.
Councilors voted 5-4, with Mayor Biff Traber breaking a 4-4 tie, on the second reading Monday of an ordinance that backs an Oregon State University development sector swap. The vote, pending possible appeals, will allow the university to move forward with a 295-bed dormitory project for upper division and graduate students.
Councilors also voted 5-3 to affirm, via formal findings, its rejection of the annexation agreement reached between developers and the city on the Caldwell Farms property in southwest Corvallis.
Opponents of the decisions have 21 days to appeal to the city.
OSU dorm
The university, which is divided for planning purposes into nine sectors, applied to move 95,000 square feet of development space from Sector B, in the center of campus, to Sector D at the east end of campus at the intersection of Monroe and Ninth. OSU also wanted to shift 10,000 square feet of open space (approximately the size of a single-family residential lot) from Sector D to the adjoining Sector C in the campus core, but an amendment by Ward 3 Councilor Hyatt Lytle at the Aug. 19 meeting eliminated that piece.
Councilors on Monday repeated their votes that led to a 4-4 tie on the proposal at the Sept. 16 meeting. Voting in favor of the OSU swap were Ed Junkins (Ward 8), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Lytle and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9). Voting against it were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Barbara Bull (Ward 4) and Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5).
Traber, who only votes to break deadlocks, voted in favor of the OSU swap, just as he did Sept. 16, citing the need for the housing and the appropriateness of the location.
Opponents have expressed concerns about the loss of open space at the gateway to the campus as well as related parking and traffic issues.
Caldwell Farms
The Caldwell Farms property consists of 16.45 acres west of the 53rd Street roundabout. Developers hope to add the plot to the city’s stock of land and build housing on it.
Voting to reject the annexation agreement were Ellis, Bull, Napack, Junkins and Lytle. Wyse, Maughan and Struthers voted yes, just as they did after the public hearing on the matter at the Sept. 16 session.
Opponents cited the possible use of the legal — but controversial tool — of eminent domain and concerns about safety issues because the property would have just one entrance and exit route. However, any eminent domain action would require council approval and city code already covers requirements for entrances and exits.
The annexation agreement process is a new one for Corvallis, which used to handle annexations with a public vote. But a 2016 state law limited the city’s ability to send annexations to the voters, and Corvallis chose to move forward by having the developer work with city staff to bring a potential agreement to the council. Meanwhile, the city’s challenge to the new law, supported by the League of Oregon Cities and Philomath, remains before the courts.
Neighborhood opponents cited traffic concerns on West Hills Road, wetlands issues, and using eminent domain for infrastructure while also criticizing the council for moving forward on the annexation before a new area plan for the region is completed.
In one other land-use action councilors held a public hearing on a plan to build an Alliance storage facility on a 5.14-acre parcel on northeast Walnut Boulevard. The public hearing was required because the proposal included a comprehensive plan change that must be OK’d by the council.
The Corvallis Planning Commission approved the comp plan change and two other applications, a zone change and conceptual and detailed development plans, at its July 17 meeting on a series of 6-1 votes.
Councilors were scheduled to deliberate on the comp plan Monday but chose to table any action because Lytle, who was away from Corvallis on vacation and participating via speakerphone, had trouble following the public hearing, although she was able to vote on the OSU and Caldwell Farms issues.
The vote to table the proposal was 7-1, with Struthers, in whose ward the parcel sits, casting the lone vote to act Monday. Deliberations tentatively are scheduled for Oct. 21.