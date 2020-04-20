Corvallis to try new road approach on Circle Boulevard

The new “road diet” for Northwest Circle Boulevard in Corvallis is moving forward.
When the street is repaved this summer, crews will reduce the number of lanes for all but three intersections on the stretch from Grant Street to Highland Avenue and add buffered bike lanes.
There will be one lane each way and a continuous left turn lane, with the current four lanes plus a turn lane remaining in place at the intersections at Grant, Kings and Highland.
The city will apply temporary pavement markings during the street work and monitor the pilot project for at least the next six months, likely through March of 2021. If the new approach passes safety muster the markings will be replaced with permanent ones. If there are problems the city can reassess.
The Corvallis City Council and city staff discussed the Circle Boulevard issue for more than 45 minutes at Monday's remote meeting, although the item was for “information” only and no vote was required. A wide range of issues were discussed, including city data that shows that the new approach might lead to additional delays of 17 seconds at traffic signals.
Translated, that means a signal that delayed travelers for 21 seconds might do so for 38 seconds under the new plan. Ward 5 Councilor Charlyn Ellis, who strongly backs the road diet, said that 17 seconds is a small price to pay for a safer road.
Ward 8's Ed Junkins, however, said that motorists upset about the extra delays will quickly choose to take routes other than Circle, which could have "unintended consequences" for other roads and nearby neighborhoods.
The road diet is part of the city's new transportation system plan update. City officials said the intent was for the new tools to be used on new construction, but strong lobbying from bicycle and pedestrian safety advocates convinced city officials to try the new tools on Circle.
Councilors also expressed concerns with how the traffic data might be skewed by the lighter volume and the absence of on-campus classes at Oregon State University because of the coronavirus outbreak. City staffers promised to consider those issues during their analysis.
In other council highlights:
• Councilors voted 9-0 after a four-minute discussion to approve micro shelters at a pair of city churches for 90 days. The Corvallis Evangelical Church on Kings Boulevard and the First United Methodist Church on Monroe Avenue had received 30-day permits after getting the OK from City Manager Mark Shepard, but a council vote was required to extend them to 90.
The shelters are planned for the homeless and the emergency permits are only expected to be honored until the outbreak is over.
• Councilors voted 7-2 not to reduce city services bills for two months to assist community members struggling with their finances because of the coronavirus. The city service bill contains components on public safety, urban forestry, sidewalks, transit, street maintenance, water, storm water and waste water.
Councilors discussed the resolution from Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers for 46 minutes. Many councilors who voted against the concept praised Struthers for bringing it to the council’s attention, and councilors likely will look at other concepts, perhaps as soon as its May 4 meeting.
Chief among councilor concerns was that the resolution would reduce the average ratepayer’s monthly bill by just $10.50, while Oregon State University would receive an $18,000 reduction.
Councilors also noted testimony from Finance Director Nancy Brewer, who said stopping and restarting the payments would be a challenge for city staff.
Struthers and Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle voted in favor of the resolution. Voting no were Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Barbara Bull (Ward 4), Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7) and Junkins.
• Councilors also briefly debated a motion from Ellis that called for the city to identify public property where the men’s cold weather homeless shelter could continue its operations. The shelter shut down its overnight program in mid-March but has been offering food, showers, hand-washing and laundry service. Funding for that program runs out in mid-May.
Ellis’ motion was tabled (pulled back) on an 8-1 vote, but councilors plan to discuss it at their May 4 meeting.
• Councilors began the meeting by voting unanimously to suspend their normal rules. The key difference was that no community comments were taken. Even without public comment councilors met for three hours and five minutes.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.