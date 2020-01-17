Corvallis to review charter amendments report

The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The council is meeting away from its usual Monday slot because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Councilors are scheduled to take action on the report of an ad hoc committee of four councilors that was working on possible city charter amendments (see the website or the draft report of the committee).

The meeting will be preceded by a 5:15 executive session on the status of pending litigation or litigation likely to be filed.

In other public meetings:

Tuesday

• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Discussion items will include a climate crisis resolution and new greenhouse gas reduction goals, an update on the Lincoln Health Clinic and a supplemental budget proposal.

• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners are scheduled to act on resolutions on a whistleblower policy, the parking code and abandoned vehicles as well as hear reports from County Health Services Administrator Todd Noble.