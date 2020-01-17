Corvallis to review charter amendments report

The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The council is meeting away from its usual Monday slot because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Councilors are scheduled to take action on the report of an ad hoc committee of four councilors that was working on possible city charter amendments (see the website or the draft report of the committee).
The meeting will be preceded by a 5:15 executive session on the status of pending litigation or litigation likely to be filed.
In other public meetings:
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. Discussion items will include a climate crisis resolution and new greenhouse gas reduction goals, an update on the Lincoln Health Clinic and a supplemental budget proposal.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. in Albany. Commissioners are scheduled to act on resolutions on a whistleblower policy, the parking code and abandoned vehicles as well as hear reports from County Health Services Administrator Todd Noble.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The board will conduct a public hearing on a supplemental budget proposal and take action on a number of matters including an agreement with the Oregon Nurses Association, authorizing financing of up to $10 million for a real estate acquisition, hiring a predesign consultant for the criminal justice system improvement project and establishing a voter-approved taxing district for 911 emergency communications services.
• The Corvallis Watershed Management Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 Madison Ave. Board members are scheduled to hear an Oregon State University student research proposal and discus their annual work plan.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Commissioners will elect a chair and vice-chair, review the urban fringe agreement and discuss major and minor modifications and the recreational vehicles park code.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Two public hearings are scheduled, one on plans by the Corvallis School District to replace Lincoln Elementary School and the other on land development code text amendments on accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
Thursday
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room to review the city’s strategic operational plan (SOP).
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. Board members will hear a presentation from Oregon State University philosophy professor Jose-Antonio Orosco.
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis and the city are hosting a two-segment “Know Your City” series on public safety. Segment one is at 7 p.m. and features Corvallis Fire Chief Kenneth McCarthy, Fire Marshal Jeff Prechel and Dave Busby, the emergency planning manager. The Jan. 30 session will features members of the Corvallis Police Department.
