ABOUT THE ZONING

Mixed-use is an urban development strategy that blends residential, commercial, cultural, institutional, or entertainment uses, ensures those functions are physically and functionally integrated and provides pedestrian connections. Mixed-use development can take the form of a single building, a city block, or entire neighborhoods. The term also may be used more specifically to refer to a mixed-use real estate development project, a building, complex of buildings, or district of a town or city that is developed for mixed-use by a private developer.