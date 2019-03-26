The city of Corvallis is hosting a 5:30 p.m. meeting Thursday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. to discuss planned design options and improvements for Central Park.
Corvallis Parks and Recreation officials will be on hand to brief the public on changes planned for the playground and the gazebo. The work is being paid for by a grant and system development charges (SDCs), which are the fees charged to developers for infrastructure, such as parks, streets and sidewalks.
The work is planned for this summer.
In other public meetings:
Saturday
• Ward 9 Corvallis Councilor Andrew Struthers will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Traffic Safety Commission meets at 10 a.m. at the Periwinkle Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Councilors are scheduled to deliberate on an appeal of Corvallis Planning Commission approval of a proposed 150-unit Bonaventure senior living facility near the corner of Northwest Kings Boulevard and Northwest Century Drive.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. Commissioners are scheduled to continue their discussion and review of potential zoning code amendments and annexation criteria.
Tuesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board Parking Committee meets at 5 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany Budget Committee meets at 6:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall to discuss the budget development environment.
• The Albany Budget Committee and Albany Planning Commission meet in a 7 p.m. work session at the Municipal Courtroom at City Hall to discuss the capital improvement program.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Community Involvement and Diversity Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at the Madison room.
• The Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. in Council Chambers and will discuss quasi-judicial procedure and historic preservation month.
• The Albany Parks and Recreation Commission meets at 6 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Public Safety Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the Albany Police Station, 2600 Pacific Blvd. SW.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will hold public hearings on the adoption of the buildable lands inventory and comprehensive plan and zoning changes that will boost the amount of high-density residential property in town.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Public Library Advisory Board meets at 7 p.m. at the library.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Airport Advisory Board meets at 7:30 a.m. at the Madison room.
• The Corvallis City Council and the Corvallis Planning Commission meet in a joint work session at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station to discuss the land development code audit.
Friday
• The Corvallis Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board meets at 7 a.m. at the Madison room.
April 6
• The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a forum on the legislative session at 10 a.m. at the library. Invited to attend are state Sen. Sara Gelser of Corvallis, state Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany, state Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis and state Rep. Mike Nearman of Independence.