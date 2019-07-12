The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Commissioners are scheduled to deliberate on a proposal by Legend Homes that would expand by 22 lots its Russell Gardens subdivision at the intersection of Southwest 53rd Street and Country Club Drive.
Commissioners held a public hearing on the application at their July 3 session but postponed deliberations because of requests to hold the record open.
Also on the agenda is a public hearing on an application that seeks to change the zoning on property at the corner of Northeast Belvue Street and Jack London Street. Developers hope to build a self-storage facility on the 5.14-acre site.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the downtown fire station. Councilors are scheduled to approve an intergovernmental agreement on the urban renewal district in South Corvallis that voters approved in March. Also on the agenda is a discussion of annexation agreements.
• The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will hold a public hearing on plans by Scott Lepman to build a boat and recreational vehicle storage facility on North 19th Street.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session at 9 a.m. at the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis, to hear updates on the habitat conservation plan and legislative action on public health.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. Commissioners are scheduled to act on a number of issues relating to the Juvenile Department.
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will meet at noon in the county boardrooms. The agenda includes a public hearing on the formation of a taxing district to fund 911 emergency dispatch services and a public hearing on renaming Northeast Thousand Oak Drive to Northeast Thousand Oaks Drive.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse. Commissioners are scheduled to act on a number of issues relating to the Board of Health.
• The governing body of the Linn County 4-H and Extension Service District meets at 9:45 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board will review a request by Corvallis Community Children’s Centers for Community Development Block Grant funding.
• The Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force meets at noon in the Ralston Room at Fire Station 11, 611 Lyon St. SE. The meeting kicks off phase two of the project and will address commercial and nonresidential issues.
• The Central Albany Revitalization Area Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. The board will receive a waterfront redevelopment update and hear a report from the downtown parking study workgroup.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
Thursday
• The Philomath Public Works Committee meets at 3 p.m. at City Hall and will discuss a systems development charge update.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Board meets at 3:30 p.m. in the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room. The Oregon Department of Transportation is scheduled to answer questions on the Van Buren Bridge replacement project and city staffers will discuss possible options for the repurposing of the current span. A review of city advisory boards also is on the agenda. The public is welcome but no community comments will be taken.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. The board will elect a new chair and vice chair and hear an overview of the Van Buren Bridge replacement project.