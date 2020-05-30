Corvallis set to act on budget plan

• The Albany Landmarks Commission meets at 6 p.m. To join the meeting go to https://www.gotomeet.me/cityofalbany/landmarks or use your phone by calling 1-866-899-4679 and use the access code 336-318-597.

On the agenda is a public hearing on a proposal to use alternative materials for siding and windows on historic property at 739 Sixth Ave. SE. Those wishing to provide public testimony can email tony.mills@cityofalbany.net by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting. Those wishing to testify during the meeting must email cdaa@cityofalbany.net by 5 p.m. on the day of the meeting to get on the schedule.

The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. To participate in the webinar go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6412194989713541389. On the agenda is a public hearing on a request to modify plans for a storage business on 10.82 acres along Northeast Walnut Boulevard near Belvue Street. Commissioners also are scheduled to discuss House Bill 2001 and low density zones.

Thursday

• The Corvallis City Council meets in a remote 4 p.m. work session. To participate go to https://www.attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2781234860839335948.

On the agenda are a report from the Oregon Department of Transportation on the Van Buren Bridge replacement project and a discussion of microshelters.

