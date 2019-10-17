A "community conversation" on parking is set for 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
The event is being sponsored by the land use action team of the Corvallis Sustainability Coalition and the League of Women Voters.
On hand will be Lisa Scherf, the transportation services supervisor with the city of Corvallis. Scherf will discuss the city’s current parking management programs.
You have free articles remaining.
Her presentation will be followed by facilitated table discussions that will aim to identify parking issues. The conversations will focus on a variety of parking needs — commuters, residents, employers, employees, downtown, citywide and special needs.
Information gathered at the table discussions will be posted on the land use action team’s web page, https://sustainablecorvallis.org/action-teams/land-use/.
A second meeting will be scheduled for later this year that will feature experts presenting possible strategies to address parking issues.