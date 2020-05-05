Corvallis offers budget for the virus year

• $1.8 million in losses from systems development charges that developers pay for new infrastructure such as parks, streets and water facilities. A drop in new development means a drop in SDC funds.

• Ditto for building permit fees, down $300,000, and the construction excise tax, which is used to fund affordable housing initiatives, is down $350,000.

• Also, state highway tax money is expected to drop a total of $430,000 in 19-20 and 20-21 because people are driving less. And those numbers are based on road miles driven being back to normal by the end of June.

There is good news, with property tax collections up about 6%, mainly because of new apartment complexes such as the Domain Corvallis.

The city is using most of that extra property tax money to add $1 million to city reserves. The reserve fund is designed to have on hand three months of pay for city workers. The addition will increase the fund to $8.35 million.

Commissioner Mark O'Brien, a former city councilor for Ward 1, praised the city for building up the reserve fund.

"I'm so grateful that the city has that kind of money on hand," O'Brien said. "When I was on the council it was about zero."