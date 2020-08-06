Corvallis might have just one contested council race

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Unless things change in the next few days Corvallis will be faced with just one contested City Council race in November.

Aug. 11 is the deadline for prospective candidates to pick up packets from the city and Aug. 14 is the deadline to submit completed petitions. As of Thursday just one ward has two candidates.

Charlyn Ellis, who is seeking her third term in the fifth precinct north of the Oregon State University campus, is being challenged by Briae Lewis, a day-care teacher and college psychology student. Lewis has taken out papers and received authority to gather petition signatures, but she is not yet confirmed for the Nov. 3 ballot.

One incumbent, Nancy Wyse in Ward 6, did not seek re-election after winning the Democratic nomination for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by the retiring Annabelle Jaramillo.

Another incumbent, Ward 4’s Barbara Bull, the longest serving current councilor, has not yet announced plans for the fall, but she has not taken out papers. Bull is completing her third term on the council and served as council president during her second term.