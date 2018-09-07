Welcome to the fall election campaign.
The Corvallis City Club is kicking things off with a noon Tuesday town hall that is scheduled to feature all four candidates for mayor.
Incumbent Biff Traber is being challenged for a second four-year term by four-term Ward 2 Councilor Roen Hogg, retired community volunteer Dean Codo and Riley Doraine, a prep cook and dishwasher at the Peacock.
The event is at the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis, 1112 NW Circle Blvd. The event is free, but lunch costs $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers. Doors open at 11:30, with the election program starting at noon.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. The board will hear a report from Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard on the city’s strategic operational plan and get an update on plans for an urban renewal district from economic development officer Kate Porsche.
• The Albany City Council holds a work session at 4 p.m. in the board room of the Calapooia Center at Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SE, Albany. On the agenda are discussion and direction on the Street Maintenance Public Outreach Plan; information, discussion and direction requested on Waverly Drive school zone signs; and appointment of mayor or councilor to the Albany Development Code Amendments Task Force.
• The Philomath Finance/Administration Committee meets at 5:45 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St., to discuss an update of the city’s investment policy.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall and will hold a public hearing on zoning code amendments for accessory dwelling units and act on an ordinance that amends the comprehensive plan and zoning map for the Millpond Crossing development.
• The Albany School Board meets in a 5 p.m. work session and plans its regular meeting at 7 p.m. in the offices of Greater Albany Public Schools, 718 Seventh Ave. SW. On the work session agenda is the middle school grading system. The regular meeting features an update of board policies related to middle school grading, a discussion of West Albany High School Parent Night and the presentation of new insurance information on board policies related to drones.
• Ward 7 Corvallis Councilor Bill Glassmire is hosting a precinct meeting at 7:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive. Glassmire wants to hear feedback and answer questions from the community on three revenue-raising proposals being considered by the city: an expansion of the local option property tax levy, the creation of a special taxing district for 911 emergency dispatch service and a public safety fee to allow for the hiring of more police officers and firefighters.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting and goal-setting work session from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Corvallis Depot, 700 SW Washington Ave.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. Three public hearings are on the schedule. One seeks approval to demolish a freestanding storage building, replace exhaust equipment, and install additional safety chains at the Women’s Building at Oregon State University, 160 SW 26th St. The second proposal would enclose a breezeway at OSU’s Cordley Hall, 2701 SW Campus Way. The third hearing aims to upgrade the exterior of a building at 720 SW Fourth St.
• State Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis will host his final educational forum of the summer at 7 p.m. in the main meeting room of the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave. The topic is public safety. Forming the panel will be Democratic Reps. Carla Piluso of Gresham and Chris Gorsek of Troutdale as well as Mike Schmidt, executive director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission and Benton County District Attorney John Haroldson.
• The Sweet Home City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Police Department, 1950 Main St. The agenda includes reviewing the 2018 Oregon Jamboree as well as a discussion about the Elm Street water service reconnection project.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the board room on the second floor of the courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave., Albany. The key agenda item will be approving a long-term lease agreement with Weyerhaeuser for the Linn County Posse and Search and Rescue Training site on Thomas Creek Drive.
• The Corvallis Chamber of Commerce is hosting a noon lunch forum on urban renewal at noon at the Courtyard by Marriott, 400 SW First St. On hand to discuss the proposed district for South Corvallis will be Rebecka Weinsteiger of Willamette Neighborhood Housing Services; Paul Bilotta, city Community Development director; and Kate Porsche of the Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Office. The program is free, but lunch costs $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers. RSVP at www.corvallischamber.com or by calling 541-757-1505.
• The Albany City Council meets at 7:15 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, and will hold a public hearing on the proposed sale of three city-owned single-family residential lots to Hudson Capital Corp. Councilors also are expected to adopt resolutions to authorize the receipt of special public works funds for the Lochner Road project and to recommend to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission the approval of a limited new outlet liquor license application for Burger Queen, LLC, located at 1002 Queen Ave. SW.
Thursday
• The Corvallis School Board meets at 6:30 p.m. in the board room at the district office at 1555 SW 35th St. The meeting agenda includes potentially approving a contract for architectural services and reviewing a charter for the bond oversight committee.
Thursday
• The Corvallis Civic Beautification and Urban Forestry Department Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive.
• The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners meet in a joint 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room to discuss management of the urban fringe.
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station. On the agenda are a discussion of emergency planning and an update on downtown alley lighting.
• An open house to discuss the urban renewal district proposal for South Corvallis is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Walnut Community Room, 4950 NW Fair Oaks Drive.