Corvallis increases street maintenance fee

Councilors agreed on the need for more street work but many were torn at the thought of, once again, raising fees or property taxes to pay for city services.

Here is a look at recent increases:

• The public safety fee was instituted by council vote in November 2018.

• In May of this year voters passed an expansion and renewal of the city’s local option property tax levy, which mainly will pay for library and parks and recreation services.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

• Last month voters also passed a property tax increase to pay for 911 emergency dispatch service, which will allow for staffing to increase from 17 employees to 28. The goal is to improve response time.

The city has been discussing ways to improve street maintenance for years, but put the issue on the back burner while focusing on the public safety fee, the levy renewal and the 911 district. The intent was always to bring the question forward again.

“This was a hard decision to make,” said Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse. “We’ve added a lot of fees and my gut reaction is not to add any more. But I think it is important to take a long-term view. It will cost us more in the long run if we don’t act now.”