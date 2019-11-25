The League of Women Voters of Corvallis is hosting a public forum on cap-and-trade legislation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3 at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Under a cap-and-trade program, a state puts an overall limit on emissions and auctions off pollution permits or "allowances" for each ton of carbon industries plan to emit. Only the largest polluters are targeted. The goal is to reduce admissions enough to meet state targets.
On hand will be State Sen. Sara Gelser, Tera Hurst, executive director of ReNew Oregon and Grant Jacobsen, an associate professor at the University of Oregon who specializes in environmental economics.
The Legislature is scheduled to take up the cap and trade bill during its short session next year.