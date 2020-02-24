Corvallis dives into parking audit

Corvallis is wading back into a discussion of parking, with the release of information and meetings to discuss the data set to extend for the next few months.
The city has commissioned a series of white papers on parking, with Portland transportation and parking consultant Rick Williams providing the data and analysis. The white papers will be released in the coming months, with the project scheduled to be completed by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
“The consultant will develop six white papers in the project, hitting six main topic areas," said Mary Steckel of the city’s Public Works Department. "We will bring these to the council in sections, one or two white papers at a time,”
The first white paper, on residential parking districts, was released and discussed at the Feb. 18 City Council meeting. Future white papers are scheduled to be discussed at council work sessions on April 9 and April 23.
“These ‘touch base’ meetings with the council will update them on the progress of the work effort and seek their input on policy level items or concepts that we need guidance on,” Steckel said. “At the end of the project, we will present a comprehensive set of recommendations from all six white papers for the council to consider.”
In addition to residential parking districts the white papers will cover:
• Rates and operations;
• The format and management of the downtown parking system;
• The format and management of the parking system outside of downtown;
• Current and new parking technologies; and
• An enforcement review.
Master boundaries
Corvallis currently has three parking districts, A & B north of the Oregon State University campus and C, which is east of the campus between OSU and downtown.
In 2014 the city developed a plan to essentially ring the campus with 10 parking districts, but a petition drive by residents forced the issue to the ballot, with the voters rejecting the districts by a 60-40 margin.
Since the election defeat there have been some tweaks to the current districts along with a council decision to suspend the process by which residents could petition to either form new districts or expand an existing one. One of the recommendations of the first white paper was to update the formation process using a “master boundary” concept to guide the geography of the work.
Under this proposal once a new district is created city staff would establish a master boundary around it, “determining an area outside the established district that would be assumed to be a natural expansion area associated with the established district.”
In her staff report introducing the white paper Steckel praised the concept, noting that the departmental advisory committee that worked with the consultant “had a lively discussion about the concept, viewed it very favorably and suggested taking it a step further.”
“The advantage of having a predetermined boundary," Steckel wrote, “is that it allows for the use of major streets to be logical separations between districts. The current process, where district formation or expansion is random at best, is more likely to yield unwieldy and sprawling districts without natural boundaries.”
What to fix
Other recommendations on residential parking districts put forward by the consultants include:
• Adding clarifying language to city code on the intent and purpose of the program.
• Add a new section to the code that “would more clearly outline the process for forming new, or expanding existing, districts.”
• Improve the fee and cost recovery system. The consultants said the city’s permit fee of $25 per year was on the low end compared to other cities and that the city needs to provide a correlation between permit cost and city goals such as parking demand, congestion or encouragement of alternative modes .
• Monitoring and reporting also need to be improved, with the consultants noting “there is not a single source of information on all program elements that can be accessed by users of the systems or others considering participation in the program.
• The permitting process is a manual one in which customers must bring their application to the Public Works Department. The white paper recommends adding an online option for applications and billing as well as linking permits to license plate recognition technology.
Overall, the consultants concluded that Corvallis “has a stable and well-established … program. … We believe the program is sound, only in need of some ‘housekeeping’ adjustments.”
Council discussion
Steckel noted in opening the Feb. 18 review of the first white paper one of the challenges that must be overcome is that “people think they own the parking spot in front of their house.”
Steckel also said the city is not recommending a program like the 10-district solution that the voters rejected in 2014.
The consultants examined 14 cities in addition to Corvallis. The other towns were Albuquerque, New Mexico; Arlington, Virginia; Atlanta; Boise, Idaho; Boulder, Colorado; Denver; Eugene; Portland; Sacramento; Salem; Salt Lake City; San Francisco; Seattle; and Tacoma.
Some councilors expressed concerns that there weren’t more college towns in the comparator cities, but Steckel noted that the consultant was looking for a wide range of examples.
“They wanted to compare what we are doing across a broad spectrum, not just towns like us," Steckel said.
Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis also noted that the current formation/expansion system “requires a lot of work” and that “it’s hard for some neighborhoods to get organized” enough to do it.
“It’s a huge equity issue,” she said. “I would like us to be bold and data driven.”
The 2014 ballot box outcome hung around the room like a winter storm cloud, although both Ellis and Ward 4’s Barbara Bull tried to move beyond that defeat.
“Things have changed since then,” said Ellis, with Bull noting that “just because we lost a vote one times doesn’t mean we should never make a change.”
Bull and Ellis also urged the city to look at the program in Eugene, which Bull described as “flexible and market driven.”
Ellis and Bull were on hand Feb. 6 when Jeff Petry, the parking manager in Eugene, participated in a workshop on parking at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library. Key facets that Petry noted were a wide range of parking permit prices and higher rates for students than long-term residents.
Innovation
The consultants working on the Corvallis white papers devoted a chapter of its report to innovation, noting the writings of Donald Shoup, Todd Littman and Rick Wilson on the topic.
Key takeaways on the new approaches these commentators have promoted include:
• More appropriately valuing scarce on-street parking spaces;
• Taking into account neighborhood conditions when regulating parking and allocating spaces;
• Establishing incentives to drive less and own fewer vehicles;
• Better coordinating neighborhood parking and alternative modes, particularly transit; and
• Reinvesting revenue derived from parking back into the neighborhoods.
The consultant concluded, however, that “the majority of studies in the literature examine commonalities in residential parking programs and develop a set of issues and strategies/reforms for future consideration. In other words the findings and recommendations related to innovation under discussion in the literature review have not generally found their way into significant revisions or reforms in actual city systems.”
