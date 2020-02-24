Corvallis dives into parking audit

In her staff report introducing the white paper Steckel praised the concept, noting that the departmental advisory committee that worked with the consultant “had a lively discussion about the concept, viewed it very favorably and suggested taking it a step further.”

“The advantage of having a predetermined boundary," Steckel wrote, “is that it allows for the use of major streets to be logical separations between districts. The current process, where district formation or expansion is random at best, is more likely to yield unwieldy and sprawling districts without natural boundaries.”

What to fix

Other recommendations on residential parking districts put forward by the consultants include:

• Adding clarifying language to city code on the intent and purpose of the program.

• Add a new section to the code that “would more clearly outline the process for forming new, or expanding existing, districts.”

• Improve the fee and cost recovery system. The consultants said the city’s permit fee of $25 per year was on the low end compared to other cities and that the city needs to provide a correlation between permit cost and city goals such as parking demand, congestion or encouragement of alternative modes .

