The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd., with a public hearing on the transportation system plan update the key agenda item.
The plan, which has been in the works since 2015, is meant to guide city transportation planning for the next 20 years. It replaces one that was approved in 1996. The plan is a state requirement, and $1.3 million in Oregon Department of Transportation funds has been spent on the work.
The schedule agreed upon by the council, city staff and the consultants working with the city, calls for the plan to be adopted by the end of the year — and the end of this council term.
But that timetable hit a snag when the Planning Commission, after holding a pair of public hearings, recommended Nov. 28 that councilors reject the plan and attached six findings that supported the recommendation.
Commissioners' concerns were that the plan:
• Fails to meet statewide land-use goals.
• Fails to meet local community goals relating to natural resources and hazards.
• Needs to incorporate special area plans.
• Does not adequately address alternate forms of transportation.
• Needs to clarify impacts of projected road alignments on natural features.
• Needs a series of minor language revisions.
At a Dec. 10 orientation session for new councilors, Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard said that city staff members have answered the concerns of the Planning Commission in its 17-page staff report and that staff is recommending that the council adopt it via an ordinance (see the newspaper's website for the text of the staff report).
A second meeting would be held at 4 p.m. Thursday at the downtown fire station if any loose ends remain with the transportation update.
Those wishing to provide public testimony on the transportation plan must do so during the public hearing, which will be the council’s first order of business at 6 p.m. Residents wanting to provide comments on other topics must do so during the regular community comments section, which won’t take place until after the conclusion of the public hearing.
Monday night will mark the final council session for nine-term veteran Hal Brauner in Ward 9 and four-term veteran Roen Hogg in Ward 2. Mayor Biff Traber plans to honor the pair during the mayor’s report section near the close of the meeting.
In other government meetings next week:
Monday
• The Albany City Council will meet in executive session from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW, to discuss labor negotiations. The meeting is closed to the public.
• The Lebanon School Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Santiam Travel Station, 750 S. Third St. The agenda includes an update on the superintendent search process, a report on the new alternative education program the school district is working to build and a vote on a request to renew Sand Ridge Charter School’s charter with the district.
Tuesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in the second floor board room of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. Agenda items include a fair and expo center update, approval of applications for a plan text amendment by the Oregon Military Department and a public hearing on an appeal by Virgie Reynolds of a Planning Commission decision to deny a conditional use permit concerning raising swine on a 14.5-acre property near Lebanon.
• The Corvallis King Legacy Advisory Board meets at 5:15 p.m. at Osborn Aquatic Center, 1940 NW Highland Drive. The board will continue its work on bias response as well as event planning for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
• The Albany Human Relations Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. S.W. The group will discuss the January 2019 Martin Luther King celebration and the 2018 Human Relations Award.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. in the second floor board room of the courthouse and will discuss monthly Public Health Department reports.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room and plans to discuss the Dec. 13 public meeting on affordable housing and rent burdens. Time will be set aside for community comments.
• The Corvallis Arts and Culture Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Department, 1310 SW Avery Park Drive. Board members are scheduled to hear reports from their space study, marketing and outreach and economic impact study committees.
• The Philomath City Council has scheduled new councilor orientation at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. The regular meeting starts at 7 p.m. and includes the second reading on an ordinance to annex 19 acres of property on North 12th Street.
• The Corvallis Planning Commission meets at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station and has scheduled two public hearings. One involves a land development code text amendment that will address how Oregon State University produces reports on traffic and parking monitoring. The second public hearing will review an application to build a Dennys restaurant at the Timberhill Shopping Center.
Thursday
• Corvallis School Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at the Western View Center, at 1435 SW 35th St. The meeting’s agenda includes presentations of school improvement plans by staff at Corvallis High School and its feeder schools.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station and will discuss capital improvement program planning for Martin Luther King Jr. Park and review the cost recovery program for the 2017-18 fiscal year.