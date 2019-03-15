The Corvallis City Council meets at 6 p.m. Monday at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd.
The meeting opens with a public hearing on an appeal by neighborhood activists of Planning Commission approval of a 150-unit Bonavnture senior living facility in the Timberhill area.
The rest of the council business, including community comments, will occur after the conclusion of the public hearing. Those wishing to comment on the Bonaventure case must do so during the public hearing.
In other meetings scheduled:
Saturday
• Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire will be the 10 a.m. to noon government comment corner guest at the Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.
Monday
• The Albany Community Development Commission meets at noon at the Santiam Room at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW.
The Philomath Planning Commission meets at 6 p.m. City Hall, 980 Applegate St. to discuss draft annexation criteria and hold a public hearing on a fence height variance on property at 115 S 21st St.
Tuesday
• The Benton County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in the county boardrooms, 205 NW Fifth St., Corvallis. The agenda will include discussions of ranked choice voting rules, a solid waste position, the King Legacy Advisory Board and an Oregon Health Plan outreach grant, plus a vote on an easement for Pacific Power.
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9:30 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, 300 SW Fourth Ave. The meeting features a public hearing that continues an appeal regarding possible alterations of the Mount Pleasant Community Church.
• The Benton County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. in the Sunset Building, 4077 SW Research Way, Corvallis, to discuss a conditional use application for two adult foster homes near Crescent Valley High School.
Wednesday
• The Linn County Board of Commissioners meets at 9 a.m. in Room 200 of the Linn County Courthouse, mainly to deal with items involving the Board of Health.
• The Corvallis Housing and Community Development Advisory Board meets at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. to review and discuss the 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant action plan.
• The Corvallis-Benton County Economic Development Advisory Board meets at 3 p.m. at the Madison room and will discuss the agritourism and the food and beverage sectors.
• The Corvallis Budget Commission and Corvallis Planning Commission meet in a joint session at 7 p.m. at the downtown fire station to talk about the 2019-2020 capital improvement work plan. The Planning Commission then will conduct a public hearing on the plan.
Thursday
• The Albany City Tree Commission meets at 3 p.m. at the Calapooia Room at City Hall.
• The Albany Airport Advisory Commission meets at 3:30 p.m. at the Santiam Room at City Hall.
• The Corvallis City Council meets in a 4 p.m. work session at the Madison room to discuss follow-up issues stemming from its Jan, 15 retreat.
• The Corvallis Parks, Natural Areas and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 6:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station to discuss Osborn Aquatic Center operations and recreation programs at Avery Park.