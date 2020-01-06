Corvallis council backs denial of demolition permit

The Levi Henkle House remains off the chopping block for now.
The Corvallis City Council voted 8-0 and 6-2 on a pair of motions Monday night that tentatively rejected an appeal of an Historic Resources Commission ruling that denied a demolition permit for the structure.
First, councilors voted unanimously to deny the appeal, which effectively blocks demolition of the structure. Then, councilors voted 6-2 that denial of the demolition permit does not post an undue financial hardship on the applicant, developer Mark Rose.
Jan Napack (Ward 1), Charles Maughan (Ward 2), Hyatt Lytle (Ward 3), Charlyn Ellis (Ward 5), Nancy Wyse (Ward 6), Paul Shaffer (Ward 7), Ed Junkins (Ward 8) and Andrew Struthers (Ward 9) backed the first motion. Barbara Bull of Ward 4 attended the public hearing but had to leave before deliberations because of another engagement.
Junkins and Struthers voted no on the undue hardship motion.
Developer Rose’s appeal of the Aug. 13 HRC ruling claimed that the code upgrades the Henkle House would have required would pose an undue economic hardship on his plans to develop the property.
Rose, who defended his application during the public hearing that opened the council meeting, hinted at the possibility of further appeals.
“All of this depends on whether the price of the repairs is reasonable and all of the other issues are irrelevant,” Rose said during the rebuttal period that followed public testimony. “(The state Land Use Board of Appeals) goes by what the code says, and they are the final arbiter.”
Backers of the HRC decision noted the same four findings that led to the commission’s unanimous decision to reject the demolition permit, and HRC Chair Roz Keeny was one of the eight individuals speaking in favor of the permit denial during public testimony.
Those four findings are
• That the house maintains historic integrity.
• That the deterioration of the structure has occurred because of the action or inaction of the property owner.
• That the applicant failed to prove that moving the structure is not feasible.
• That the applicant did not comply with all of the applicable criteria in the demolition ordinance.
Keeny was joined in testimony seeking to save the building by several individuals affiliated with historic preservation. They say that they have offered $150,000 in cash for the home and that volunteers could help make repairs and rehabilitation of the home possible at a reasonable cost.
Rose’s application for a demolition permit included a requirement that he seek repair estimates of three local licensed contractors. All three responded with bids of approximately $600,000 apiece.
A key thread running through the debate was the HRC finding that the condition of the house was a function of the owner not taking care of the property. The clause applies to the Henkle House because it is a locally designed historic structure.
No such requirement exists for demolition permits of structures not on historic registries.
Three individuals testified in favor of the demolition. Two of them live in nearby properties and said the building is an eyesore and has fueled rat infestations in the neighborhood just north of downtown
The next step in the process is a council vote on “formal findings” in the case. That action is scheduled for the Jan. 21 session.
