Corvallis council backs denial of demolition permit

“All of this depends on whether the price of the repairs is reasonable and all of the other issues are irrelevant,” Rose said during the rebuttal period that followed public testimony. “(The state Land Use Board of Appeals) goes by what the code says, and they are the final arbiter.”

Backers of the HRC decision noted the same four findings that led to the commission’s unanimous decision to reject the demolition permit, and HRC Chair Roz Keeny was one of the eight individuals speaking in favor of the permit denial during public testimony.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those four findings are

• That the house maintains historic integrity.

• That the deterioration of the structure has occurred because of the action or inaction of the property owner.

• That the applicant failed to prove that moving the structure is not feasible.

• That the applicant did not comply with all of the applicable criteria in the demolition ordinance.