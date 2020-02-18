Corvallis City Council honors Glassmire

• Councilors voted 7-1 to approve an ordinance that will require at least 1% of the increase in the city’s street maintenance fee to be devoted to projects that increase bicycle and pedestrian safety. It was the second reading of the ordinance because it did not pass unanimously at the Feb. 3 session. Ward 1’s Jan Napack voted note on both occasions. The deliberations were a bit protracted for a second reading, with Mayor Traber breaking in multiple times to caution councilors, one of whom read a dictionary definition of “maintenance.”

• Councilors discussed regulatory issues that arise from Oregon State University development during a work session that started the meeting and also reviewed the first white paper to emerge from a city parking audit. Both topics will be discussed in future Gazette-Times articles.

• Ward 6's Wyse has filed to run in the May Democratic primary for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by the retiring Annabelle Jaramillo. Wyse, in her second term on the council, also ran in the 2018 primary but finished second in a race won by Pat Malone. Wyse said that if she is not elected to the Board of Commissioners she will run for a third-term on the council.

• Visiting the council were Boy Scouts from Corvallis Troop 1 who were working on their citizenship in the community merit badge.

• Councilors met Tuesday because of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.