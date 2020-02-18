Corvallis City Council honors Glassmire

Former Ward 7 Councilor Bill Glassmire was honored at Tuesday’s Corvallis City Council meeting.
Glassmire, a retired computer programmer, resigned from the council last August because of health reasons. He was in his third term in the northwest Corvallis ward, having been first elected in 2014.
Corvallis Mayor Biff Traber presented Glassmire with a glass sculpture for his service. Glassmire received a standing ovation from the full house at the downtown fire station.
Traber praised Glassmire for being “quiet, caring and dedicated. He was a persistent individual. You could see that in his work.”
Traber noted Glassmire’s outreach work to the Latinx community and Muslims, his nearly two decades participating in the peace vigil outside the Benton County Courthouse and his “reminder of the impact of fees and taxes on those who have less than us.
“I’m really glad to see him here tonight and hope as your recovery moves forward we will see you in the future.”
Ward 4’s Barbara Bull, meanwhile, noted that Glassmire “encouraged dissent and speaking out.”
Ward 2’s Charles Maughan said, “I learned from Bill Glassmire to speak my mind and share my opinion.”
“He always asked some of the toughest and most important questions,” said Ward 9’s Andrew Struthers.
You have free articles remaining.
“He was never negative or aggressive,” said Ward 6’s Nancy Wyse, “and he has a heart of gold.”
In other highlights:
• Councilors heard from 10 residents during the 55-minute community comments portion of the meeting. Five of the individuals wanted to talk about “Safe Camp,” the camping area for the homeless on Benton County property owned by the First Congregational United Church of Christ on Southwest West Hills Road.
Three residents expressed opposition to the camp, voicing concerns about safety and fire issues despite the fact that the city does not have jurisdiction over the property. One resident referred to the list of conditions that Mayor Biff Traber has put forward before the city would approve micro shelters on the site. Traber politely told the resident that no such list exists and that the city has not yet begun the work to determine how it might deal with micro shelters, which are the subject of pending state legislation (later in the meeting councilors voted to oppose the transitional housing bill).
Two individuals, including church pastor Jennifer Butler, expressed support for the camp effort.
• Councilors voted unanimously to name the multipurpose room at the Corvallis Community Center the Leonard “Doug” and Edith Chandler Ballroom. The Chandlers donated $950,000 to the city for work on the center, including the remodeling and expansion project that is set to conclude in June.
• Councilors voted 7-1 to approve an ordinance that will require at least 1% of the increase in the city’s street maintenance fee to be devoted to projects that increase bicycle and pedestrian safety. It was the second reading of the ordinance because it did not pass unanimously at the Feb. 3 session. Ward 1’s Jan Napack voted note on both occasions. The deliberations were a bit protracted for a second reading, with Mayor Traber breaking in multiple times to caution councilors, one of whom read a dictionary definition of “maintenance.”
• Councilors discussed regulatory issues that arise from Oregon State University development during a work session that started the meeting and also reviewed the first white paper to emerge from a city parking audit. Both topics will be discussed in future Gazette-Times articles.
• Ward 6's Wyse has filed to run in the May Democratic primary for the Benton County Board of Commissioners seat being vacated by the retiring Annabelle Jaramillo. Wyse, in her second term on the council, also ran in the 2018 primary but finished second in a race won by Pat Malone. Wyse said that if she is not elected to the Board of Commissioners she will run for a third-term on the council.
• Visiting the council were Boy Scouts from Corvallis Troop 1 who were working on their citizenship in the community merit badge.
• Councilors met Tuesday because of Monday’s Presidents Day holiday.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.