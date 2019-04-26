Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard will submit a $169 million spending plan for the 2019-20 fiscal year to the city’s Budget Commission next Thursday.
The budget calls for $55.6 million in general fund spending and includes significant cuts in library, parks and recreation services because Shepard and his Finance Department developed the budget while not knowing the outcome of the May 21 vote on Measure 2-123, the renewal and expansion of the city’s local option property tax levy that, if passed, would raise $29 million over five years.
“This is a stark reality the city faces under the current statewide model for funding local government services,” Shepard wrote in the budget document. “This model will require ongoing difficult decisions to be made by the City Council regarding service priorities:
Here is a look at the cuts:
Library: The overall reduction will be 25 %, with key service cuts being fewer materials, programs,, hours and staffing. Library staff would be reduced by the equivalent of 12.54 full-time positions.
Parks and Rec: The cut would be 56 % and would include the elimination of all recreation programs and the closure of the Chintimini Senior and Community Center, Osborn Aquatic Center and the Majestic Theatre. The job loss would be 15.51 FTEs.
Overall, however, city employment would stay relatively flat. The adopted 2018-19 budget funded 440.84 FTEs, with the 19-20 version calling for 441.29.
The city is adding 19 positions in the Police Department and seven in the Fire Department. They are being paid for by “public safety fee” increases in the city services bill, which also includes water, stormwater, wastewater, transit service, urban forestry and street maintenance. The fee increase takes effect July 1.
In addition, one employee will be added to Shepard’s office to oversee the Imagine Corvallis Action Network, with Public Works adding 1.5 employees. One will help manage the boost in state transportation funding Corvallis Transit Service will be receiving and a part-timer will be hired to deal with deferred maintenance in building and grounds.
“The general fund’s long-term outlook continues to be challenging,” Shepard wrote in the budget document. “The structural imbalance where revenue is projected to continue to grow 2 to 3 % per year, while expenditures grow 5 to 6 % a year, cannot be sustained for the long term.
“Additional changes in revenues or services will be needed in the future. Staff is committed to continually looking for more effective ways to deliver services and to developing ideas for council consideration.”
In addition to the budget message next Thursday’s Budget Commission meeting will include departmental overviews for Parks and Rec and the library. Upcoming meetings (see information box) will include the remaining city departments, with final adoption of the budget by the City Council set for July 17.
The Budget Commission consists of the nine councilors plus nine citizen members. It is chaired by Curtis Wright. The vice-chair is Ward 6 Councilor Nancy Wyse.