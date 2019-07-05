The Corvallis City Council and the Benton County Board of Commissioners meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a joint work session at the law enforcement building, 180 NW Fifth Street. The two panels will discuss the upcoming 911 emergency service taxing district measure that will be on the November ballot.
Corvallis City Manager Mark Shepard said the session is designed to give the four new councilors and one new commissioner a chance to hear more about the proposal.
The complicated process to send the measure to the voters required seeking support from 14 taxing jurisdictions countywide. The current dispatch center in the law enforcement building has a budget that pays for 17 employees. The new district, if approved, would pay for 24 dispatchers, four supervisors and establish a reserve fund for equipment and facilities upgrades.
The rate for the new district is 65 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value, but Corvallis Police Chief Jonathan Sassaman said he plans during the early years of the district to use just 45 cents of it. The tax increase would raise approximately $3.7 million per year countywide. Having the 65-cent limit is seen as a way to help make it easier for the district to grow with the population. The aim of the new district is to improve response times.
In other public meetings:
Monday
• The Albany City Council meets at a 4 p.m. work session in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 333 Broadalbin St. SW. On the agenda are an update on the 2020 Census and a proposed loan to the Van Vleet Meat Co.
• The Philomath City Council meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 980 Applegate St. and will decide on this year’s social service allocations.
Tuesday
• The Philomath Finance and Administration Committee meets at 6 p.m. at City hall to discuss the possibility of adding a low-income water rate. Also on the agenda are allocating a portion of water revenue for a separate line for the water treatment plant, charging customers who use credit cards a fee, posting audio recordings on the city website and the franchise agreement with Pacific Power.
• The Corvallis Historic Resources Commission meets at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room, 500 SW Madison Ave. Two public hearings are on the agenda. The first is an application for a demolition permit for 502 NW Second Street, a locally registered historic structure known as the Levi Henkle House. Developer Mark Rose wants to tear down the structure and redevelop the property. The hearing is required because of the building's historic status.
The second hearing will review a request to alter the doors on property at 720 SW Fourth St.
Wednesday
• The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown fire station, 400 NW Harrison Blvd. The board welcomes new member Mike Blair and will discuss downtown zoning and development standards, aerial fire access alternatives, potential short-term strategies on homelessness and elect new officers and committee members.
• The Albany Landmarks Advisory Commission meets at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers. Commissioners are scheduled to hold public hearings on proposed exterior alterations at 301-305 First Ave. NW.